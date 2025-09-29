If there’s one thing everyone agrees on, it’s this: DAST is hard to run at scale. The blocker isn’t the scanner’s brains—it’s getting past login, keeping that access reliable, and doing it across dozens or hundreds of apps without a thicket of brittle scripts and expiring credentials. That’s the constraint we set out to remove in Polaris fAST Dynamic.

Earlier this quarter we introduced AI assisted authentication for fAST Dynamic, designed to make authenticated DAST start in minutes. You give Polaris a login URL, a username, and a password; a vision-capable LLM interprets the rendered page, completes sign-in (including common second-factor paths), and hands control to the scanner. Credentials remain in Polaris—only screenshots are analyzed—so secrets are not sent to the model. The result is simple: authenticated coverage that’s fast to onboard and consistent to operate.

Since that launch, we’ve been shipping a steady stream of enhancements that harden the experience and broaden coverage—so security teams can scale authenticated testing with less hand-holding and fewer do-overs.