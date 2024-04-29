Understanding challenges to developer productivity

Almost every organization is working to increase development velocity to keep pace with their competitors and evolving market needs. Despite the improvements brought by modern DevOps practices and application frameworks, this is an uphill battle due to an ever-growing list of applications that need to be maintained, conflicting requests for developers’ time, and a seemingly endless list of potential security threats.

And while most developers are tasked with meeting KPIs related to velocity and application reliability, efforts to “shift security left” mean they’re now being asked to ensure that these apps are free of critical vulnerabilities as well. As applications become more complex, the backlog of issues to be resolved becomes unwieldy, and developer productivity goals become even more difficult to achieve.