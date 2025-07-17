Preparing for the EU Cyber Resilience Act

1. Understand the Requirements

The first step in preparing for the CRA is to thoroughly understand the requirements. This includes

Reading the legislation: Organizations should ensure that they are familiar with the full text of the CRA and any accompanying guidelines or regulations.

Consulting experts: Organizations should ensure that their legal and cybersecurity teams have a comprehensive understanding of the requirements.

Staying informed: Organizations should keep up with any changes or updates to the CRA, as some details may still be undefined or subject to change.



2. Conduct a Security Assessment

Conduct a thorough security assessment of organizational processes to identify any gaps. This assessment should cover

Product design: Evaluate security features and design principles.

Development practices: Review development processes to ensure they align with security best practices.

Vulnerability management: Assess processes for identifying, reporting, and addressing software vulnerabilities.

Documentation: Ensure that there is clear and detailed documentation about the security features and vulnerabilities of products.



3. Implement Security by Design

Adopt a secure-by-design approach to ensure that security is integrated into every stage of the product life cycle. This includes

Secure software development practices: Implement secure coding practices and use tools to identify and mitigate code vulnerabilities before they go into production.

Regular security testing: Conduct regular security testing, including penetration testing.

Security training: Provide ongoing security training for development and operations teams.



4. Establish a Vulnerability Management Program

Develop a robust vulnerability management program to identify and address vulnerabilities in your software. This program should include

Patch management: Implement a process for developing and distributing security patches and updates.

Incident response plan: Develop an incident response plan to quickly and effectively respond to security incidents.

Vulnerability disclosure policy: Create a clear and accessible vulnerability disclosure system such as a “bug bounty” program that rewards researchers for finding software flaws.



5. Ensure Transparency and Documentation

Provide clear and detailed documentation about the security features of your products. This documentation should be accessible to consumers and regulatory authorities. Consider

User manuals: Include security information in user manuals and product documentation.

Online resources: Provide online resources, such as security advisories and FAQs, to keep consumers informed.

Regulatory compliance: Ensure that your documentation meets the requirements of the CRA and other relevant regulations.



6. Implement Post-Market Surveillance

Monitor your products for security issues even after they have been released to the market. This includes

Regular security audits: Conduct regular security audits to identify and address any new vulnerabilities.

Consumer feedback: Encourage consumers to report security issues and provide a clear and accessible process for doing so.

Continuous improvement: Use feedback and audit results to continuously improve product security.



7. Stay Compliant with Ongoing Requirements

The CRA includes ongoing requirements for compliance, such as regular security assessments and updates. Tools to help you to stay compliant include

Compliance management system: Implement a compliance management system to track and manage compliance efforts.

Regular training: Provide regular training on the requirements of the CRA and best practices for cybersecurity.

Third-party audits: Consider third-party audits to ensure that your products and processes meet the requirements of the CRA.