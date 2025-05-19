In today’s software development landscape, speed is everything. Agile methodologies, continuous delivery, and increasing customer expectations are pushing development teams to ship code faster than ever. But with this velocity comes risk—bugs, vulnerabilities, and noncompliance can slip through the cracks if reliability isn’t baked into the workflow from the start.

Fortunately, speed and reliability aren’t mutually exclusive. Static analysis—especially when integrated early and deeply into the developer workflow—offers a way to detect issues before they become problems. And with comprehensive tools like Coverity® Static Analysis and Black Duck’s® suite of software composition analysis (SCA) solutions, it’s possible to enhance software reliability without disrupting delivery momentum.

Here’s a three-step approach to improving the reliability of your software by seamlessly adding testing to your dev workflows in a way that doesn't compromise speed.