5G is fast—faster than 4G, which is faster than 3G, which was, of course, faster than 2G. 5G is anywhere from 10 to 100 times faster than a typical 4G connection, depending on whether you’re citing theory or practical reality.



But speed is not its only selling point. Promotions for the next-generation 5G cellular technology also note that it has 1,000 times the capacity of 4G and delivers 10 times less latency, which is another version of faster. As in, you can do more and more things in real time.



Still, those are not the only reasons Kimm Yeo is excited about 5G.



The Black Duck senior staff product marketing manager for the fuzzing tool Defensics said the general public tends to perceive 5G as “just another mobile broadband speed enhancement,” though it is much more. “Defensics supports more than 250 different types of protocols, from network protocol fuzzing to file format, web, API, device drivers, and so on. It shows our level of commitment to our customers and their fuzzing needs.”



“And we are the only commercial fuzzer that provides that level of support and assurance, with our large number of predefined test suites and a separate SDK [software development kit] so teams can easily define, fuzz, and test both their commercial and custom proprietary protocols.”