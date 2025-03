Test Suite: NGAP/NAS Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The NG Application Protocol (NGAP) is defined in 3GPP TS 38.413. It provides control plane signalling between NG-RAN node and Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF). The services provided by NGAP are divided to UE associated and non UE associated. The UE associated services are related to one UE and the non UE associated services are related to NG interface only. NGAP protocol also provides transport function between UE and AMF by offering NAS signalling transport. The NAS protocol is defined in 3GPP TS 24.501. It provides mobility management and session management between User equipment (UE) and Access and Mobility Management Function (AMF). The NGAP/NAS Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious NG-RAN node that sends exceptional messages to the tested entity. The supported test target is AMF.