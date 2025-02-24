5G is the fifth generation of cellular technology for network communications. Mobile phone operators started to deploy it in late 2019 in select cities, and more are being added. Compared to 4G LTE, 5G will have up to 100 times the speed and 10 times less latency. Theoretical speeds for 5G downlinks can go up to 20 Gbps, and 10 Gbps for uplinks. However, real-world speeds will be up to 100 Mbps to download and 50 Mbps to upload. Latency in connecting to the network from a device will typically be 4 milliseconds under ideal conditions, but critical applications such as remote surgery will enjoy latency as low as 1 millisecond.

In addition, 5G will enable many more simultaneous connections to devices in the Internet of Things (IoT), such as sensors in manufacturing plants, industrial control systems in power plants, in-car Wi-Fi, video doorbells, and smart thermostats. But with all these additional connections to IoT devices, the attack surface will increase by an order of magnitude. So we’ll need to increase security with 5G, and we’ll need to build security in by design for these 5G-enabled IoT devices.