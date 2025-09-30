5G will revolutionize many industries, providing up to 100 times the speed, 100 times the capacity, and one-tenth the latency compared to 4G LTE. But in addition to offering superior performance, 5G expands the attack surface of apps and IoT devices that rely on this next-gen network. In addition to known security exploits, we’re bound to see unknown and novel attacks.

Fuzz testing (or fuzzing) can test and exploit software and devices using 5G and 4G LTE networks to find improper handling of procedures, invalid integrity protection, and security procedure bypasses. This white paper explores the history of 5G, Wi-Fi, and IoT technologies, as well as some of their well-known vulnerabilities. It also explains how the Defensics® generational fuzzer can use close to 300 prebuilt test suites, as well as custom suites, to discover unknown vulnerabilities.

Inside you’ll learn