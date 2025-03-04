IPv4 Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
IPv4 Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Estimates show that up to 800-900 million people depend on IPv4 for their daily communications needs. Since the inception of the Internet, IPv4 has assumed an unprecedented importance in the global scale. IPv4 implementations are found in almost all modern computer systems. This includes routers, switches, firewalls, desktop and server systems, laptops, PDAs, cell phones and other mobile systems, as well as a large number of various embedded systems. All of these devices are vulnerable to exploitation through externally-supplied malformed protocol data. Effects of malicious data range from transient parsing errors to complete system takeovers. As IPv4 and its associated protocols (TCP, UDP, ICMP, IGMP, ARP) are in an extremely crucial role in modern society, the dependability and reliability of IPv4 implementations must be verified. IPv4 implementations are often tightly coupled with the underlying operating system, which means that serious flaws in IPv4 protocol handling may easily result in total system compromises. Defensics IPv4 Test Suite helps prevent this by making IPv4 implementations more robust.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
EDSA-403
ISA Security Compliance Institute - Embedded Device Security Assurance - Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF IPv4 network protocol - Version 1.31
EDSA-405
ISA Security Compliance Institute - Embedded Device Security Assurance - Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF UDP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6 - Version 2.6
RFC768
User Datagram Protocol
RFC791
Internet Protocol Specification
Updated by RFC1349
RFC792
Internet Control Message Protocol
RFC950
Internet Standard Subnetting Procedure
RFC1042
A Standard for the Transmission of IP Datagrams over IEEE 802 Networks
RFC1063
IP MTU Discovery Options
Obsoleted by RFC1191
RFC1108
U.S. Department of Defense: Security Options for the Internet Protocol
Obsoletes RFC1038
RFC1122
Requirements for Internet Hosts -- Communication Layers
RFC1191
Path MTU Discovery
Obsoletes RFC1063
RFC1385
EIP: The Extended Internet Protocol: A Framework for Maintaining Backward Compatibility
RFC1393
Traceroute Using an IP Option
RFC1475
TP/IX: The Next Internet
Section 8.1, Version 4 IP address extension option
RFC1770
IPv4 Option for Sender Directed Multi-Destination Delivery
RFC1812
Requirements for IP Version 4 Routers
RFC2113
IP Router Alert Option
Updated by RFC5350
RFC2460
Internet Protocol, Version 6 (IPv6) Specification
RFC2474
Definition of the differentiated services field (DS field) in the IPv4 and IPv6 headers
RFC2475
An Architecture for Differentiated Services
RFC3168
The Addition of Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) to IP
RFC3260
New Terminology and Clarifications for Diffserv
RFC3514
The Security Flag in the IPv4 Header
RFC4727
Experimental Values in IPv4, IPv6, ICMPv4, ICMPv6, UDP, and TCP Headers
RFC4782
Quick-Start for TCP and IP
RFC4884
Extended ICMP to Support Multi-Part Messages
RFC5350
IANA Considerations for the IPv4 and IPv6 Router Alert Options
Updates RFC2113 and RFC3175

Tool-specific information

Tested IPv4 Options
Notes
Specifications
End of Option List
RFC791
No Operation
RFC791
Security
RFC791
Loose Source Routing
RFC791
Strict Source Routing
RFC791
Record Route
RFC791
Stream ID
RFC791
Internet Timestamp
RFC791
Probe MTU
RFC1063
Reply MTU
RFC1063
DoD Basic Security
RFC1108
DoD Extended Security
RFC1108
Extended Internet Protocol
RFC1385
IP Traceroute
RFC1393
Address Extension
RFC1475
Selective Directed Broadcast Mode (SDBM)
RFC1770
Router Alert
RFC2113, RFC5350
Router Alert
RFC4727
Quick-Start
RFC4782
Commercial Security
unknown
Experimental Measurement
unknown
Experimental Flow Control
unknown
Experimental Access Control
unknown
Encode
unknown
IMI Traffic Descriptor
unknown
Dynamic Packet State
draft-stoica-diffserv-dps
Upstream Multicast Packet
draft-farinacci-bidir-pim

Supported protocol features
Notes
Specifications
IPv4 Payload: ICMP Echo
RFC792
UDP Payload: SNMP
UDP Payload: SIP
UDP Payload: DNS
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
