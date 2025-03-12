Organizations are moving their application workloads to the cloud to become more agile, reduce time to market, and lower costs. Whether you’re developing a cloud-native application or migrating an existing application to the cloud, Black Duck can help you increase innovation, reliability, and efficiency without sacrificing security.
Uncover the cloud software security strategies, capabilities, and activities your company should use to support an efficient cloud application security program.
Examine your potential attack surface to determine where cloud security controls are insufficient, and get recommendations from cloud security experts on improving them.
Build and deploy cloud applications using secure reference implementations with baseline security controls. Verify that your applications deployed on the cloud are secure with software composition analysis and dynamic analysis.
Audit the configuration of your cloud environments and security controls, and review the attack surface to identify weaknesses in your cloud infrastructure.
Evaluate cloud security posture management (CSPM) and cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities and practices. Provide a comprehensive health check to analyze the current CSPM deployment, including configurations, policies, controls, and integrations.
Black Duck CNAPP and cloud workload protection program (CWPP) accelerators, plus cloud security experts enable accelerated solution design, implementation, and SecOps training. Drive improved cloud cybersecurity posture including protective, defensive, resilience, and assurance capabilities.
Utilize a policy-driven approach with software composition analysis to identify, track, and manage the open source and third-party components used to build cloud applications, containers, and configuration files. Assess and mitigate risk during development and after deployment.
Penetration testing provides a thorough examination of your attack surface, including web apps, APIs, VPNs, storage/databases, VMs, authentication and authorization practices, and more.
Utilize policy-as-code and security control guardrails to provision infrastructure and environments across complex hybrid cloud models (IaaS, PaaS, CaaS, containers, serverless, etc.).
Learn how to secure your containers holistically
Build a comprehensive cloud security program using the zero-trust method
Learn how to choose the right container security strategy for your business
Learn how to benchmark your container security