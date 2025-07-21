Reduce your risk of a breach by identifying and exploiting business-critical vulnerabilities with on-demand penetration testing expertise.
On-demand expert penetration testing services

Black Duck Penetration Testing enables you to address exploratory risk analysis and business logic testing so you can systematically find and eliminate business-critical vulnerabilities in your running web applications and web services, without the need for source code. Our comprehensive vulnerability assessment and penetration testing solutions cover a wide range of security testing needs.

Choose from two depths of pen testing

Pen Testing extends DAST by using a variety of testing tools and in-depth manual tests focusing on business logic to find vulnerabilities outside a canned list of attacks (e.g., OWASP Top 10). We offer multiple depths of penetration testing assessments so you can tune the level of testing based on the risk profile of each tested application.

Essential

Includes automated scans as well as thorough manual testing to identify high-risk vulnerabilities in web applications and web services. Focuses on exploratory risk analysis (e.g., anti-automation, complex authentication).

Standard

Essential Service plus testing time and effort to explore business logic testing, which covers attacks outside a canned list or that may not have been considered otherwise (e.g., business logic data validation and integrity checks). Includes a manual review to identify false positives and a read-out call to explain findings.

Benefits of penetration testing services

Flexibility

Manage your assessments, schedule tests, set the desired depth of testing, and make modifications as business requirements change and threats evolve.

Coverage

Test applications you might miss owing to resource constraints.

Consistency

Get the same high-quality penetration testing results all the time for any application.

Enablement

We walk you through your test results and help you develop a remediation plan best suited to your needs.

Scalability

We provide scalable penetration testing delivery through our Assessment Centers without compromising manual reviews.

Comprehensive

Our blended manual and tool-based assessment approach includes a thorough analysis of results, detailed reporting, and actionable remediation guidance.

An example of a Black Duck Assessment Center dashboard on a computer screen showcasing various results

Get access to the resources you need to scale at speed

Through our Assessment Centers, you’ll have continuous access to teams of security testing experts with the skills, tools, and discipline to analyze your applications anytime. You can close testing gaps, conduct testing at any depth, and quickly scale to manage high-demand testing periods.

Focus on actionable solutions

We’ll never leave you with a laundry list of vulnerabilities. At the end of each penetration testing assessment, our experts will conduct a read-out call with the appropriate development/security team. On the call, we’ll review each vulnerability we identified during the assessment, answer your team’s questions, and discuss actionable mitigation and remediation strategies.

Report

Software Vulnerability Snapshot

Get insights into the current state of security for web-based apps and systems, including the potential impact of security vulnerabilities on business operations in high-risk sectors.

Application security testing flexibility meet fiscal responsibility

Enable your organization to test and re-test any web or mobile application or external network, at any depth, any number of times with our 3D Application Security Testing subscription. This results in unrivaled transparency, flexibility, and quality at a predictable cost plus provides the data required to remediate risks efficiently and effectively.

Other on-demand expertise to help you manage your risk

Dynamic application security testing

Simulate an attack while web applications are running to identify vulnerabilities without the need for source code and determine real-world risk to your organization.

Static application security testing

Systematically identify and eliminate software security vulnerabilities found in source code.

Mobile application security testing

Analyze mobile client-side and server-side application components and functionality using a suite of proprietary static and dynamic analysis tools.

Network security testing

Detect common to critical security vulnerabilities in your external network and systems through automated scanning with manual triaging.

