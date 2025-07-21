Black Duck Penetration Testing enables you to address exploratory risk analysis and business logic testing so you can systematically find and eliminate business-critical vulnerabilities in your running web applications and web services, without the need for source code. Our comprehensive vulnerability assessment and penetration testing solutions cover a wide range of security testing needs.
Pen Testing extends DAST by using a variety of testing tools and in-depth manual tests focusing on business logic to find vulnerabilities outside a canned list of attacks (e.g., OWASP Top 10). We offer multiple depths of penetration testing assessments so you can tune the level of testing based on the risk profile of each tested application.
Includes automated scans as well as thorough manual testing to identify high-risk vulnerabilities in web applications and web services. Focuses on exploratory risk analysis (e.g., anti-automation, complex authentication).
Essential Service plus testing time and effort to explore business logic testing, which covers attacks outside a canned list or that may not have been considered otherwise (e.g., business logic data validation and integrity checks). Includes a manual review to identify false positives and a read-out call to explain findings.
Manage your assessments, schedule tests, set the desired depth of testing, and make modifications as business requirements change and threats evolve.
Test applications you might miss owing to resource constraints.
Get the same high-quality penetration testing results all the time for any application.
We walk you through your test results and help you develop a remediation plan best suited to your needs.
We provide scalable penetration testing delivery through our Assessment Centers without compromising manual reviews.
Our blended manual and tool-based assessment approach includes a thorough analysis of results, detailed reporting, and actionable remediation guidance.
Through our Assessment Centers, you’ll have continuous access to teams of security testing experts with the skills, tools, and discipline to analyze your applications anytime. You can close testing gaps, conduct testing at any depth, and quickly scale to manage high-demand testing periods.
We’ll never leave you with a laundry list of vulnerabilities. At the end of each penetration testing assessment, our experts will conduct a read-out call with the appropriate development/security team. On the call, we’ll review each vulnerability we identified during the assessment, answer your team’s questions, and discuss actionable mitigation and remediation strategies.
Get insights into the current state of security for web-based apps and systems, including the potential impact of security vulnerabilities on business operations in high-risk sectors.
Enable your organization to test and re-test any web or mobile application or external network, at any depth, any number of times with our 3D Application Security Testing subscription. This results in unrivaled transparency, flexibility, and quality at a predictable cost plus provides the data required to remediate risks efficiently and effectively.
Simulate an attack while web applications are running to identify vulnerabilities without the need for source code and determine real-world risk to your organization.
Systematically identify and eliminate software security vulnerabilities found in source code.
Analyze mobile client-side and server-side application components and functionality using a suite of proprietary static and dynamic analysis tools.
Detect common to critical security vulnerabilities in your external network and systems through automated scanning with manual triaging.