Web Application Security for Modern and Traditional Web Frameworks and Applications

Continuous Dynamic™ is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution that enables your business to quickly deploy a scalable web security program. It provides

 

  • A cloud-based solution with no hardware or scanning software to install
  • Unlimited, continuous, and concurrent assessments
  • Automatic detection and analysis of code changes to web applications
  • Open API integration to security information and event management solutions, bug-tracking systems, and web application firewalls
  • Scalability to fit any environment and assess thousands of websites simultaneously
  • Vulnerability verification by security experts to virtually eliminate false positives

 

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Browse customer case studies

What customers are saying

It’s a powerful tool for finding vulnerabilities, with a low level of false positive results. It is fast, reliable, and produces verified vulnerability results.”

Esat Çağlayan

n11.com

With [Continuous Dynamic] DAST, we have confidence in saying to our customers, ‘this is what was done to make your information more secure.’ And they know that every time there’s a new build of the application, it gets a new test.”

Tim Cowell

Founder, Document Logistix

Issues that are discovered are done so less than a day after release. The issue is top of mind for the developer, and as a result the fix is made and released very quickly.”

Jason Shah

CTO, Mediafly

Having no false positives and engineers available for in-depth explanation of our vulnerabilities has been invaluable.”

Raymond Pompon

Director of Security, Linedata