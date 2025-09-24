Building a Multicloud Strategy

A zero-trust approach

Companies are migrating to the cloud to keep pace with innovation and improve scalability, which introduces challenges for security teams. The traditional, perimeter-based security model is no match for today’s dynamic, multicloud deployments. Companies must implement a zero-trust (ZT) security model, which uses a “never trust/always verify” approach to secure multicloud environments.

In this white paper, get in-depth information about the essential considerations for building a multicloud security strategy using ZT principals, including