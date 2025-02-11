Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) is a worldwide development partnership of vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, and companies from the automotive electronics, semiconductor, and software industries. AUTOSAR standards are used heavily in safety-critical automotive and aircraft applications.

The AUTOSAR Classic Platform defines a standard architecture and API that ensures interoperability across vendor components. It distinguishes on the highest abstraction level between three software layers that run on a microcontroller: application, runtime environment, and basic software. The AUTOSAR Classic Platform Working Groups develop and maintain the Classic Platform.

The AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform for high-performance computing engine control units (ECUs) implements the AUTOSAR runtime for adaptive applications (ARA). The two types of interfaces include services and APIs. The AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform Working Groups develop and maintain the Adaptive Platform.

AUTOSAR works closely with ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 22/WG 14, the ISO C standards committee working group, and ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 22/WG 21, the ISO C++ standards committee working group.

AUTOSAR and MISRA announced that their industry standard for best practice in C++ will be integrated into one publication.