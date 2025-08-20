How to Gain Visibility, Quiet the Noise, and Secure Applications Across the Enterprise

Software is the backbone of every business sector. Developers face increasing pressure to produce more sophisticated applications and release them faster than ever. Unfortunately, today’s risk landscape is also more perilous than ever. Security can’t afford to take a backseat. A secure future for any organization depends on managing software risk and scaling application security across the enterprise.

Emerging technologies like AI offer enhancements in speed but bring additional complexity and security challenges. Many organizations respond by throwing more tools at the problem—70% of enterprises use more than 10 AST solutions. But this proliferation of security tools only creates more noise and complexity, adding more friction and bogging down development teams.

This white paper, produced by Dark Reading, explores these challenges and offers solutions to enterprises seeking to scale their application security programs. Download it now to learn