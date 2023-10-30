How Black Duck can help you secure your cloud-native apps

This year, Gartner raised the bar when it comes to cloud-native security capabilities. While API security, IaC, SAST, SCA, and IAST remained at the top of its list of critical capabilities, it also included dynamic application security testing (DAST) and application security posture management (ASPM) capabilities. It’s understandable why Gartner expanded the set of capabilities criteria. Cloud-native applications are built from the ground up to run in the cloud, therefore they require a modern security strategy that is holistic in scope and focused on delivering secure applications in the cloud. Development, DevOps, and security teams all need visibility and an integrated set of testing technologies including SAST, SCA, DAST, IAST, and API security testing to secure these modern apps throughout the entire code/build/test/deploy/run application life cycle.

Black Duck is pleased to be ranked at the top in the Gartner’s cloud-native use case for the second year in a row. The Black Duck portfolio of comprehensive and integrated AST offerings help organizations with cloud-native development and deployment needs, and aid in the ability to create secure code and infrastructure to run on seamlessly across multiple clouds. Teams can quickly identify, pinpoint, prioritize, and remediate risks at all stages of the application life cycle, both on-premises and in the cloud.

Black Duck® Seeker

An advanced IAST tool like Seeker is unique and useful in securing cloud-native apps. It can detect, test, and validate all inbound and outbound API calls, whether they are API calls your app declares or shadow APIs. It also tracks and tests for commonly leveraged serverless functions, such as AWS Lambda and Azure Functions, without adding scan cycles and friction to the continuous pipeline.

Seeker does all of this autonomously in the background, while teams carry out normal development and QA test workloads. The tool provides DevOps and security teams with a highly interactive and visual map of all critical and sensitive dataflow, including vulnerable paths, potential secrets, and sensitive data leakage. Development teams get real-time information—from stack traces to vulnerability information detailed down to the line of code, as well as robust remediation guidance.

Seeker can discover all callable APIs using its instrumentation agents and can generate OpenAPI docs when users are missing API specifications. It can track and detect all application requests and responses with payloads in JSON, XML, or newer formats such as GraphQL, gRPC, and Kafka. And it provides a catalog of all the endpoints including untested, callable APIs, and URLs.

Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

In addition to Seeker IAST, Black Duck offers complete, end-to-end application security testing and risk posture management solutions that help secure your cloud-native applications. Our Polaris Platform offers a single, integrated AST platform that is cloud ready. Teams can perform a multitude of scan type analysis and gain a holistic view into the organization’s risk posture. Polaris fAST platform enhances cross-collaboration between developers, DevOps and AppSec teams. Because it is SaaS based, organization can easily scale up or down testing based upon business demand and needs. There is no need for additional hardware, software or infrastructure setup, or provisioning. Polaris enables any team to quickly onboard hundreds of thousands apps and projects, perform multiple types of scan analyses concurrently, anytime, anywhere globally.

Code Sight™, Black Duck® SCA, Continuous Dynamic

Code Sight™ lightweight SAST empowers developers to instantly detect and fix vulnerable code in their IDE. Coverity® static analysis, and Black Duck® software composition analysis helps secure IaC, containerized applications, and images.

The ultimate test of an application’s security posture is its ability to withstand attacks in production. With production-safe continuous testing that adapts to application updates and provides actionable results with near-zero false positives, Continuous Dynamic gives you the agility and the elastic capacity your organization needs to detect and respond to vulnerabilities in web applications before they can be exploited by threat actors. Continuous Dynamic is a true cloud based solution that requires no hardware or software components be installed, allowing organizations to scale dynamically and test at the speed their organization demands.