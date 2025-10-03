The modern concept of APIs was born in 2000, when Salesforce launched its web-based sales automation API in an “internet as a service” model. Since then, APIs have exploded in popularity and prevalence.

Today, APIs continue to grow in number, serving as a fundamental part of modern software development across industries. In 2020, 61% of developers reported using more APIs than in the previous year. And 71% anticipate using even more APIs in coming years.

This increase in API usage is due in part to the standards that organizations have developed to encourage API adoption. OpenAPI and AsyncAPI provide the specifications for machine-readable files that help describe, produce, consume, and visualize RESTful services.