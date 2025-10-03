Black Duck offers a tandem solution to IaC challenges: CodeSight™ SE, along with Coverity® SAST, both powered by our Rapid Scan Static for IaC scanning.

CodeSight SE helps developers write better code by alerting them to issues in source code, open source dependencies, API calls, cryptography, IaC, and more.

Rapid Scan is a fast, lightweight static analysis engine that can be used to scan web and mobile applications, microservices, and IaC configurations. Rapid Scan runs automatically, without additional configuration, with every Coverity scan and can also be run as part of full CI builds with conventional scan completion times. Rapid Scan can also be deployed as a standalone scan engine in Code Sight or via the command line interface, as well as in automated build pipelines.