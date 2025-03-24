The Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing* is a report that complements the Magic Quadrant™, ranking the same 12 vendors in their ability to provide 12 capabilities across five common use cases.
Black Duck received the highest scores for all five Use Cases in this year's report: Enterprise, DevSecOps, Cloud-Native Applications, Mobile and Client, and Software Supply Chain Security.
Download the report now to learn key findings such as how the application security testing (AST) market is expanding and the evolution of cloud and container projects.
*Gartner, Inc. "Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing," by Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Angela Zhao, and Manjunath Bhat, May 17, 2023
