Taking a Comprehensive Approach to Software Audits in Merger and Acquisition Transactions



The software due diligence process, in which the acquirer performs a comprehensive review of the target’s software and their compliance practices, is a standard part of any merger or acquisition when software intellectual property (IP) is on the table.

Often overlooked during the software due diligence process is the need to determine the origin of the target’s software assets. Modern software is more often assembled than written, and it's likely to contain third-party code, open source components and code snippets, and even links to external web services, as well as custom, proprietary code.