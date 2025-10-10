Kevin C. Taylor, Partner

Taylor & Associates

315 Madison Avenue, Suite 901

New York, NY 10017

Tel: +1 (212) 683-0010

Email: [email protected]

Adam Chernichaw, Partner

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: a[email protected]

Arlene Arin Hahn, Partner

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: [email protected]

Serena Hsieh, Associate

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: [email protected]

Ketan Pastakia, Associate

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: [email protected]

Neeraj Shah, Associate

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: [email protected]

Jean Shimotake, Partner

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200

Email: [email protected]

Philip Tan, Associate

White & Case LLP

1221 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

Tel: +1 (212) 819-8704

Email: [email protected]



Peter Tucker, Attorney

Law Offices of Peter Tucker, Esq.

90 Broad St, 2nd Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: +1 (646) 470-3111

Email: [email protected]