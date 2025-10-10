This directory features certified Black Duck Legal specialists. These specialists are equipped to collaborate with Black Duck assessment teams to help companies efficiently and effectively navigate legal insights and compliance requirements.

Certified Legal Professional Directory

Arizona

Daniel Schenck, Senior Attorney
Clark Hill PLC
14850 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 500
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tel: +1 (480) 684-1118
Email: [email protected]

California

McKaela Broitman, Associate
Mayer Brown
Two Palo Alto Square, Suite 300 3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306-2112
Email: [email protected]

Thomas Vidal, Partner
AGMB Law
5900 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 2250
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tel: +1 (310) 300-2900
Email: [email protected]

Ai Leen Koh, Associate
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
1400 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 843-7823
Email: [email protected]

Maxim Tsotsorin, Associate
Baker & McKenzie LLP
660 Hansen Way
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 856-5565
Email: [email protected]

Stephanie Tsao, Associate
Cooley LLP
3175 Hanover Street
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-7022
Email: [email protected]

Mark Radcliffe, Partner
DLA Piper
2000 University Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 833-2266
Email: [email protected]

Paul Lanois, CIPP/A, CIPP/C, CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM, CIPT, FIP
Director
Fieldfisher
2650 Birch Street, Suite 100
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 422-9122
Email: [email protected]

Richard Gerould, Partner
Gerould & Player, LLP
1295 Dana Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Tel: +1 (650) 224-2207
Email: [email protected]

Kevin Lam, Partner
Goodwin Procter LLP
601 Marshall Street
Redwood City, CA  94063
Tel: +1 (650) 752-3210
Email: [email protected]

Andrew Hall, Partner
Hall Law
100 Pine Street, Suite 1250
San Francisco, CA 94111
Tel: +1 (415) 915-9529
Email: [email protected]

Lena Hall, Partner
Hall Law
100 Pine Street, Suite 1250
San Francisco, CA 94111
Tel: +1 (415) 915-9529
Email: [email protected]

Ahsan Shaikh, Partner
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
275 Middlefield Road, Suite 100
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Tel: +1 (650) 815-7506
Email: [email protected]

Michael Rice, Attorney
Michael Rice Law
180 East Walnut Street, #401
Pasadena, CA 91103
Tel: +1 (206) 817-8177
Email: [email protected]

Susanne Petersen, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7454
Email: [email protected]

Rufus Pichler, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6625
Email: [email protected]

Aaron Rubin, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6809
Email: [email protected]

Scott Sawyer, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6281
Email: [email protected]

Tessa Schwartz, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7016
Email: [email protected]

William Schwartz, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7449
Email: [email protected]

Leanne Ta, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7316
Email: [email protected]

Nikita Tuckett, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7355
Email: [email protected]

Angela Nolan, Owner
Nolan Law
6477 Little Falls Drive
San Jose, CA 95120
Tel: +1 (408) 203-3871
Email: [email protected]

Frank Fletcher, Partner
Outside GC LLC
61 South Baldwin Avenue, #1344
Sierra Madre, CA 91025
Tel: +1 (408) 406-0571
Email: [email protected]

Joel Riff, Attorney at Law
858 Northampton Drive
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tel: +1 (650) 814-1845
Email: [email protected]

Robert Rose, Patent Attorney
Law Office of Robert Rose
PO Box 301272
Escondido, CA 92030
Tel: +1 (626) 768-0876
Email: [email protected]

Daniel Yannuzzi, Partner
Sheppard Mullin
12275 El Camino Real, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92130
Tel: +1 (858) 720-8924
Email: [email protected]

Warren L. Dranit, Partner
Spaulding, McCullough & Tansil LLP
90 South East Street, Suite 200
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Tel: +1 (707) 524-1900
Email: [email protected]

Suzanne Springs, Principal
Law Offices of Suzanne Springs
403 Camberly Way, Suite 200
Redwood City, CA 94061
Tel:
Email: [email protected]

Daren Orzechowski, Partner
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]

Alex Touma, Associate
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]

Allen Wang, Partner
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Rea
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]

Jason Kipnis, Partner
Wilmer Hale
950 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 600-5036
Email: [email protected]

Khurram Awan, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3361
Email: [email protected]

John McGaraghan, Partner - Technology Transactions Group
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3149
Email: [email protected]

Christopher Paniewski, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3044
Email: [email protected]

Tracy Rubin, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3076
Email: [email protected]

David Wang, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3003
Email: [email protected]

Chitrajit Chandrashekar, Law Clerk
Troutman Pepper
333 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 400
Redwood City, CA 94063
Tel: +1 (650) 802-3624
Email: [email protected]

Chandler Dorris, Associate Attorney
Ropes & Gray LLP
1900 University Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
Phone : 1 650 617 4719
Email : [email protected]

Laila Paszti, Partner Technology & IP Transactions
KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP
555 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
T +1 415 439 1507  
Email: [email protected]

Connecticut

Richard Santalesa, Esq., Member
SmartedgeLaw Group
76 Ludlow Road
Westport, CT 06880
Tel: +1 (203) 307-2665
Email: [email protected]

Florida

Albert B. Maggio, Jr., P.A.
Admitted in CA, FL & MA
Managing Member
CRGO Law
7777 Glades Road, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Tel: +1 (561) 990-5503 ext. 100
Email: [email protected]

Kevin Levy, Shareholder and Chair
GrayRobinson, P.A.
333 Southeast Second Avenue, Suite 3200
Miami, FL 33131
Tel: +1 (305) 416-6880
Email: [email protected]

Kevin L. Miller, Shareholder
Labyrinth Law PLLC
5745 SW 75th Street, #296
Gainesville, FL 32608
Tel: +1 (352)888-6077
Email: [email protected]

Charles E. Frayer, JD, MS, CIPP, CIPM, FIP
637 Hart Lake Drive
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Tel: +1 (313) 318-7705
Email: [email protected]

Georgia

Matthew Durell, Member
Katz Durell, LLC
6065 Roswell Road, Suite 960
Atlanta GA, 30328
Tel: +1 (404) 458-0217
Email: [email protected]

Illinois

Daniel P. Virtue, Associate
Mayer Brown LLP
71 S. Wacker Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 701-7773
Email: [email protected]

Marcelo Halpern, Partner
Perkins Coie LLP
131 South Dearborn Street, Suite 1700
Chicago, IL 60603
Tel: +1 (312) 324-8400
Email: [email protected]

Jason Kunze
IP Attorney Specializing in Software
Nixon Peabody LLP
70 West Madison, Suite 3500,
Chicago, IL 60602
Tel: +1 (312) 425-3973
Email: [email protected]

Giancarlo Lee
Associate
Ropes & Gray LLP
191 North Wacker Drive, 32nd Floor,
Chicago, IL 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 845-1115
Email: [email protected]

Aaron Lorber, Partner
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
300 North LaSalle Street
Chicago, IL 60654

Tel: +1 (312) 862-7151
Email: [email protected]

Jennifer M. Mikulina, Partner
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
444 West Lake Street, Suite 4000
Chicago, IL 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 984-3620
Email: [email protected]

Daniel Schaeffer, Of Counsel
Neal & McDevitt LLC
1776 Ash Street
Northfield, IL 60093
Tel: +1 (847) 881-2461
Email: [email protected]

Aaron Tantleff, Attorney
Foley & Lardner LLP
321 North Clark Street, Suite 2800
Chicago, IL 60654
Tel: +1 (312) 832-4367
Email: [email protected]

Alan Wernick, Partner
Wernick & Associates Ltd
500 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
Tel: +1 (847) 786-1005
Email: [email protected]

Indiana

Scott R. Powell
Attorney
Barnes & Thornburg, LLP
11 South Meridian Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Tel: +1 (317) 231-7307
Email: [email protected]

 

Michael Wever
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
11 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, ID 46206
Tel: +1 (260) 425-4665
Email: [email protected]

Iowa

Matthew Nuzim, Attorney
Surge Business Law PLLC
5335 Merle Hay Road
Suite 7
Johnston, IA 50131
Tel: +1 (515) 994-0404
Email: [email protected]

Maine

Robert Waeldner, Principal Attorney
Waeldner Law Offices
298 Main Street
Yarmouth, ME 04096
Tel: +1 (207) 756-9401
Email: [email protected]

Massachusetts

Alexander Adam, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
155 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 607-5900
Email:  [email protected]

Steven Argentieri, Partner
Goodwin Procter LLP
100 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 617-570-1063
Email:  [email protected]

Alfred Browne, Partner
Cooley LLP
500 Boylston Street, 14th Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: +1 (617) 937-2310
Email: [email protected]

Robert Blasi, Member
Danielson Legal LLC
One Mifflin Place, Suite 400
Cambridge, MA 02138
Tel: +1 (857) 247-8333
Email: [email protected]

Ronald R. Demsher
Hamilton, Brook, Smith, Reynolds
Attorney
530 Virginia Rd.,
Concord, MA  01742
Tel: +1 (978) 202-3405
Email: [email protected]

Shabbi S. Khan, Senior Counsel
Foley & Lardner, LLP 
111 Huntington Avenue, Suite 2600
Boston, MA 02199
Tel: +1 (617) 502-3291
Email: [email protected]

Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner  
Burns & Levinson LLP
125 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (617) 345-3243
Email: [email protected]

Petere M. Moldave, Partner
Gesmer Updegrove LLP
40 Broad Street
Boston, MA 02109
Tel: +1 (617) 531-8340
Email: [email protected]

Chris Natkanski, Partner
Foley Hoag LLP
155 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Email: [email protected]

Gregory Ploussios, Partner
Foley Hoag LLP
155 Seaport Boulevard
Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 832-1225
Email: [email protected]

David Rouse, Associate
Goodwin Procter LLP
100 Northern Avenue
Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 570-1312
Email: [email protected]

Anthony Decicco, Shareholder
GTC Law Group LLP & Affiliates
One University Drive, Suite 302B
Westwood, MA 02090
Tel: +1 (617) 314-7892
Email: [email protected]

Dimitry Herman, Managing Partner
Herman Law LLC
222 Newbury Street, 3rd Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: +1 (617) 326-3010
Email: [email protected]

Henry E. Knoblock, III, Esq.
HiTechLaw Group LLC
25 Colpitts Road PO Box 472
Weston, MA 02493 
Tel: +1 (781) 839-7215
Email: [email protected]

Gary S. Engelson Esq., Member
Patent GC LLC
176 Federal Street, 5th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (781)325-6809
Email: [email protected]

Michelle Rosenberg, Member
Patent GC LLC
176 Federal Street, 5th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (508)405-0048
Email: [email protected]

Robert G. Schwartz, Member
Soloway Schwartz LLC
One Boston Place, Suite 2600
Boston, MA 02108
Tel: +1 (978) 604-1060
Email: [email protected]

Ariel Soiffer, Senior Associate
WilmerHale
60 State Street
Boston, MA 02109
Tel: +1 (617) 526-6089
Email: [email protected]

Mary Lou Wakimura, Principal and Shareholder
Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds, PC
530 Virginia Road
Concord, MA 01742
Tel: +1 (978) 341-0036 x3214
Email: [email protected]

Mark Solomon, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

Lawrence P. Cogswell III, Ph.D., Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
155 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210
Email: [email protected]

Darrell L. Wong, Counsel
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

Benjamin J. Sparrow, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

Joshua S. Matloff, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

Philip T. Mazoki, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

Timothy Meagher, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]

 

Michigan

Mark Malven, Partner
Dykema Gossett PLLC
2723 South State Street Suite 400
Ann Arbor, MI  48104
Tel: + 1 (734) 214-7718
Email: [email protected]

Dustin Shunta, Partner
Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
111 Lyon Street Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tel: +1 (616) 752-2194
Email: d[email protected]

David Goswami
Intellectual Property Attorney               
Howard & Howard
450 West 4th Street, Royal, Oak, MI 48067
Phone Number: 248.723.0339
Email: [email protected]

Missouri

John R. Bednarz, Shareholder
Polsinelli PC
900 W. 48th Place, Suite 900
Kansas City, MO 64112
Tel: +1 (816) 360-4382
Email: [email protected]

Liam Reilly, Associate
Husch Blackwell LLP
4801 Main St.,
Kansas City, MO 64112
Tel: +1 (816) 983-8232
Email: [email protected]

Jason Schwent, Partner
Thompson Coburn LLP
One US Bank Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101
Tel: +1 (314) 552-6291
Email: [email protected]

Nebraska

Isaiah Wilson, Associate
Kutak Rock LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Tel: +1 (402) 346-6000
Email: [email protected]

New York

Michael Tse, Attorney
Bortstein Legal Group
1500 Broadway, Suite 2003
New York, NY 10036
Tel: +1 (646) 783-4503
[email protected]

Richard Santalesa, Of Counsel
Bortstein Legal Group
1500 Broadway, Suite 2003
New York, NY 10036
Tel: +1 (917) 345-8675
Email: [email protected]

Jessica Milner, Special Counsel
Covington & Burling LLP
620 Eighth Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Tel: +1 (212) 841-1080
Email: [email protected]

Nicholas Gallo, Associate
Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, LLP
70 Linden Oaks, Suite 210,
Rochester, NY 14625
Tel: +1 (585) 270-2133
Email: [email protected]

585.270.2133Jason Greenberg, Special Counsel
Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson
One New York Plaza, #2837
New York, NY 10004
Email: [email protected]

David Greenberg, Shareholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
Tel: +1 (212) 801-9200
Email: [email protected]

Charles Kramer, Attorney
Law Office of Charles B. Kramer
200 East 10th Street, #816
New York, NY 10003
Tel: +1 (917) 512-2721
Email: [email protected]

Susan Milyavsky
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
101 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10178
Tel: +1 (212) 309-6982
Email: [email protected]

Meredith W. Louis, Associate
Morrison & Foerster LLP
250 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
Tel: +1 (212) 336-4066
Email: [email protected]

Shaomei Ruan, Associate
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
[email protected]

Minjung Suh, Attorney
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
Email: [email protected]

Alexandra Wong, Attorney
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
Email:[email protected]

Scott Kareff, Special Counsel
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
919 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Tel: +1 (212) 756-2132
Email: [email protected]

Spencer Simon, Special Counsel
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
125 Broad Street
New York, NY 10041
Tel: +1 (212) 558-4604
Email: [email protected]

Renato Smith, Partner Attorney
Barclay Damon LLP
125 East Jefferson Street
Syracuse, NY 13202
Tel: +1 (315) 413-7215
Email: [email protected]

 

Kevin C. Taylor, Partner
Taylor & Associates
315 Madison Avenue, Suite 901
New York, NY 10017
Tel: +1 (212) 683-0010
Email: [email protected]

Adam Chernichaw, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: a[email protected]

Arlene Arin Hahn, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]

Serena Hsieh, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]

Ketan Pastakia, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]

Neeraj Shah, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]

Jean Shimotake, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]

Philip Tan, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8704
Email: [email protected]

Peter Tucker, Attorney
Law Offices of Peter Tucker, Esq.
90 Broad St, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: +1 (646) 470-3111
Email: [email protected]

North Carolina

John McNeill, Attorney
Law Office of John P. McNeill, P.C.
200 Oxcroft Street
Cary, NC 27519
Tel: +1 (919) 522-0068
Email: [email protected]

Brandon Woods, Counsel
Troutman Sanders LLP
301 South College Street, 34th Floor
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tel: +1 (704) 998-4057
Email: [email protected]

Orla O'Hannaidh, Associate
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
2530 Meridian Parkway, Suite 400
Durham, NC 27713
Tel: +1 (919) 484-2339
Email: [email protected]

Vincent Galluzzo
K&L Gates LLP
300 South Tryon Street
Suite 1000
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tel: +1 704.331.7526
Fax: +1 704.353.3663
Email: [email protected]
www.klgates.com

Ohio

Thomas E. Lees, Managing Partner
Law Office of Thomas E. Lees, LLC
90 Rhoads Center Dr. 
Dayton Oh. 45458
Tel: +1 (937) 610-9888
Email: [email protected]

Oregon

McCoy Smith
Lex Pan Law

960 SW 6th Avenue
Suite 1200
Portland, OR 97204
Tel: +1 (503) 799-8470
Email: [email protected]

 

Pennsylvania

Gerry J. Elman, Patent Attorney
Elman Technology Law, P.C.
12 Veterans Square
Media, PA 19063
Tel: +1 (610) 892-9942
Email: [email protected]

A. Benjamin Klaber, Associate
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
1 Oxford Centre, 32nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219- 6401
Tel: +1 (412) 560-7422
Email: [email protected]

Peter M. Watt-Morse, Partner
Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
1 Oxford Centre, 32nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Tel: +1 (412) 560-3320
Email: [email protected]

Vlad Tinovsky, Owner
Tinovsky Law Firm, P.C.
5 Hilton Drive
Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
Tel: +1 (215) 568-6862
Email: [email protected]

 

 

Texas

Scott W. Cowan, Partner

Jones Day
717 Texas Street, Suite 3300
Houston, TX 77002
Tel: + 1 (832) 239-3721
Email: [email protected]

Henry W. (Hank) Jones III, Owner

Law Office of Henry W. Jones III & Intersect Tech. Consulting
2246 Woodland Springs St.
Houston, TX 77077
Tel: +1 (512) 695-4673
Email: m[email protected]
 
Debra Innocenti, Partner
Strasburger & Price LLP
2301 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78215
Tel: +1 (210) 250-6127
Email: [email protected]
 
H. Albert Liou, Partner
Jones Day
717 Texas Street, Suite 3300
Houston, TX 77002
Tel: + 1 (832) 239-3828
Email: [email protected]
 
David A. Lovell
Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
9201 N. Central Expressway, Fourth Floor
Dallas, Texas 75231
Tel: 214-780-1377
Email: [email protected]  
 
Nicole M. Perry, Partner
Jones Day
717 Texas Street, Suite 3300
Houston, TX 77002
Tel: + 1 (832) 239-3791
Email: [email protected]

Stephen Stein, Partner
Thompson & Knight, LLP
1722 Routh Street, Suite 1500
Dallas, TX 75201
Tel: +1 (214) 969-1209
Email: [email protected]

Jeffrey A. Tinker, Partner
Bell Nunnally & Martin, LLP
2323 Ross Ave., Suite 1900
Dallas, TX  75201
Tel: +1 (214) 740-1411
Email: [email protected]

Andrea Zanini Almeida, Attorney
Horzepa Spiegel & Associates PC
5000 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 150-475
Frisco, Texas 75033
Tel: +1 (214) 923-6774
Email: [email protected]

Utah

Ronald Poulton, Attorney
Poulton & Yordan
324 400 West, #250
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Tel: +1 (801) 355-1341
Email: [email protected]

Derek Parry, Attorney
Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, A Professional Corporation
101 South 200 East, Suite 700
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Tel: +1 801.532.7840
Email: [email protected]

Virginia

Aaron Enatsky, Managing Member
Resolute Legal PLLC
1765 Greensboro Station Place, 9th Floor
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (571) 933-6378
Email: [email protected]

Ryan Kelley, Associate
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
1750 Tysons Boulevard #1000
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (703) 749-1345
Email: [email protected]

David Schaffer, Principal
Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
1751 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 1500
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tel: + 1 (703) 610-8649
Email: [email protected]

Craig Wolff, Partner
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
1650 Tysons Boulevard, 14th Floor
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (703) 770-7671
Email: [email protected]

 

 

 

Washington

Christopher Stevenson, Managing Director
DLA Piper
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4300 
Seattle, Washington 98104-7044
Tel: +1 (650) 833-2128
Email: [email protected]

Mark Wittow, Partner
K&L Gates LLP
925 4th Avenue, Suite 2900
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 370-8399
Email: [email protected]

Jim Markwith, Founder and Managing Partner
Markwith Law
520 Pike Street, Suite 2500
Seattle, WA 98101
Tel: +1 (206) 714-6003
Email: [email protected]

Manja Sachet, Partner
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2521
Email: [email protected]

Adam Shevell, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2546
Email: [email protected]

Matt Staples, Of Counsel
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2583
Email: [email protected]

Washington, DC

Jim Markwith, Founder and Managing Partner
Markwith Law
1050 Connecticut Ave NW 10th Floor,
Washington, DC 20036
Tel: +1 (206) 714-6003
Email: [email protected]

Sean D. Damon, Associate
Finnegan, Henderson, Farrabow, Garett, & Dunner L.L.P.
901 New York Ave, NW ,Suite 1022
Washington, DC 20001
Email: [email protected]

Martin Zoltick, Member
Rothwell, Fig
607 14th Street Northwest, Suite 800
Washington, DC 20005
Tel: +1 (202) 783-6040
Email: [email protected]

Christopher W. Adams, Of Counsel
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
2550 M Street, NW
Washington, DC 20037
Tel: 1-202-457-6326
Email: [email protected]

David Markoff, Associate
White & Case LLP
701 Thirteenth Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005-3807
Tel:+1 (202) 729 2592  
Email: [email protected]

Mark Williams, Associate
White & Case LLP
701 Thirteenth Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005-3807
Tel:+1 (202) 729 2598
Email: [email protected]

Wisconsin

Mindi Giftos, Office Managing Partner
Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street, Suite 300
Madison, WI 53703
Tel: +1 (608) 234-6076
Email: [email protected]

Peggy A. Miller, J.D., Special Counsel
MWH Law Group LLP
735 North Water Street, Suite 610
Milwaukee, WI, 53202
Tel: +1 (914) 751-6279
Email:[email protected]

Justin P. Webb, Shareholder & Chair of Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice
Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
833 E. Michigan St., Suite 1800
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tel: +1 (414) 273-3500
Email: [email protected]

International

Argentina

Santiago Torreira
Attorney
Torreira Abogados
1691, 4th suite, Arias st., Buenos Aires,C1429DWA, Argentina
Phone: +54 11 3985 6445
Email: [email protected]

Australia

Tommy Chen, Managing Associate
Allens
Level 28, 126 Phillip Street
Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia 
Tel: +61 2 9230 5303 Email: [email protected]

Austria

Gert Weinhandl, Lead Infrastructure & Information Security | Legal Counsel
scc EDV-Beratung AG
Wambachergasse 10, 1130 Vienna, Austria
Email: [email protected]

Belgium

Florian De Rouck, Lawyer
Verhaegen Walravens
Chaussée de Boondael 6 Boondaalsesteenweg
1050 Brussels, Belgium
Tel: +32 2 640 96 97
Email: [email protected]

Brazil

Deborah Valcazara, Ms
Chediak Advogados
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek 1726
Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo, Brazil
Email: [email protected]

Conrado Steinbruck, Attorney at law
Murta Goyanes Advogados
Av. Rio Branco 01, sala 1709
Centro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Email: [email protected]

Renato Blum, CEO
Opice Blum Attorneys at Law
Alameda Joaquim Eugênio de Lima, 680
Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil
Email: [email protected]

Rodrigo F. Terassovich, Partner
Pinheiro Guimarães
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3064, 14º andar, 01451-000 São Paulo, SP
Email:   [email protected]

Canada

Shan Alavi
Legal Minds Professional Corporation
4860 Roseglen Court
Mississauga, ON L5V 1K8
Email: [email protected]

Darryl Bilodeau, Lawyer
DB Business Law PC
104 Rothesay Drive
Ottawa, ON K2L 2X1
Tel: +1 (613) 686-6322
Email: [email protected]

Anthony Decicco, Shareholder
GTC Law Group LLP & Affiliates
1235 Bay Street, Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5R 3K4
Tel: +1 (416) 548-4185
Email: [email protected]

Tim Harmar, Lawyer
Wishart Law Firm LLP
390 Bay Street, Suite 500
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, P6A 1X2
Tel: 1-705-949-6700 ext. 233
Email: [email protected]

Sam Ip, Associate
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
100 King Street West, Box 50
Toronto, ON M5X 1B8
Tel: +1 (416) 862-5955
Email: [email protected]

Christopher M. Lennon, Lawyer
Lennon Allen Legal
420-744 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1A5
Tel: 604-318-8849
Email: [email protected]

Robert Percival, Technology Law Partner
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West
Toronto, ON M5L 1A9
Tel: +1 (416) 863-5297
Email: [email protected]

Thomas Prowse, Lawyer
Prowse Technology Law Office
421 Churchill Avenue North, Unit 1
Ottawa, ON K1Z 5C7
Tel: + 1 (613) 728-0924
Email: [email protected]

Tom Reaume, Counsel
Dentons Canada LLP
99 Bank Street, #1420
Ottawa, ON K1P 1J3
Tel: +1 (613) 783-9610
Email: [email protected]

Guillaume Savard F., Associate
Dentons Canada LLP

1, Place Ville Marie, bureau 3900 Montréal
Quebec, QC H3B 4M7
Tel: +1 514 878 8835
Email: [email protected]

Roger Watkiss, Partner
Norton Rose Fullbright Canada LLP
200 Bay Street, Suite 3800
Toronto, ON M5J 2Z4
Tel: +1 (416) 202-6716
Email: [email protected]

Brian Chau, Partner
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP 
222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, P.O. Box 53
Toronto, ON M5K 1E7 Canada
Tel: +1 (416) 216-4831 
Email: [email protected]

Daniel Lanfranconi, Intellectual Property Lawyer
MBM Intellectual Property Law 
275 Slater Street, 14th Floor,
Ottawa ON K1P 5H9 Canada
Tel: +1 (613) 801-1056 
Email: [email protected]

 

China

Philip Qu
TransAsia Lawyers
Suite 2218 China World Office 1
1 Jianguomenwai Avenue
Beijing 100004, China
Tel: +86 10 6505 8188
Email: [email protected]

Denmark

Peter Brask Tind, Attorney-at-Law
Accura Law Firm
Tuborg Boulevard 1
2900 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 30 78 67 78
Email: [email protected]

Marianne Wiberg Albers, Attorney
Gorrissen Federspiel
H.C. Andersens Boulevard 12
1553 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 33 41 43 18
Email: [email protected]

Mette Vestergaard Huss, Attorney-at-Law
Hannes Snellman
Amaliegade 15
1256 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 30 10 39 22
Email: [email protected]

Frederik Ploug Sarp, Attorney
Rønne & Lundgren
Tuborg Havnevej 19
2900 Hellerup, Denmark
Tel: +45 35 25 25 35 
Email:[email protected]

Finland

Mikko-Pekka Partanen, Associate
Bird & Bird LLP
Mannerheimintie 8
00100 Helsinki, Finland
Tel: +358 9 622 6670
Email: [email protected]

France

Jean-marc Puech, Attorney at Law
Cabinet Jmplaw
59 Boulevard Exelmans
75016 Paris, France
Tel:
Email: [email protected]

Benedicte Deleporte, Partner
Deleporte Wentz Avocat
5 rue Tronchet
75008 Paris, France
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 17 95 86 
Email: [email protected]

Bertrand Liard, Partner
White & Case LLP
19 Place Vendôme, 75001
Paris, France
Tel: 33 1 55 04 15 15
Email: [email protected]

Germany

Dr. Justus Gaden
Partner, Rechtsanwalt
Büsing Müffelmann & Theye
Kurfürstendamm 190 – 192
10827 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 88 03 04 59
mail: [email protected]

Dr. Hendrik Schöttle, Partner
Osborne Clarke
Nymphenburger Straße 1
80335 München, Germany
Tel: +49 89 5434 8000
Email: [email protected]

Hans Sebastian Helmschrott, Attorney
Rechtsanwalt & Patentanwalt, LLP
Würmtalstraße 20 A
81375 München, Germany
Tel: +49 89 55 275500
Email: [email protected]

Carsten Gerlach, IT Lawyer
TCI Rechtsanwälte
Fasanenstraße 61
10719 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 2005420
Email: [email protected]

Maximilian Stiegler
Rechtsanwalt Kanzlei Stiegler
Robert-Koch- Straße 1
80538 München, Germany
Tel:
Email: [email protected]

Jost Kotthoff, Partner
White & Case LLP
Bockenheimer Landstraße 20, 60323
Frankfurt, Germany
Tel: 49 69 29994 0
Email: [email protected]

Hong Kong

Andy Tam, Associate
DLA Piper 
17th Floor, Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road, Central
Hong Kong, China
Tel: (852)21030445
Email: [email protected]

India

Nalina Mayegowda, Partner
Magnah Law Partners
No. 1/24, Hanumanthappa Layout, Ulsoor Road,
Bangalore 560 042, India
Tel: +91 98 4517 2446
Email: [email protected]

Pavit Singh Katoch, Principal Associate
Vaish Associates
1st & 11th Floor, Mohan Dev Building
13 Tolstoy Marg New Delhi 110001, India
Tel: +91 11 42492573
Email: [email protected]

K Shiva Charan Reddy, Manager
Tatva Legal, Hyderabad
Tatva House, Plot No. 107A
Road No. 72, Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad-500110, India
Tel: 91-96 7614 8384
Email: [email protected]

Amol Meshram, Legal Counsel
Tadoba Technology
62, Wardhman Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India
Tel: 91-9168501396
Email: [email protected]

Sumit Dhingra, IP & Open Source Lawyer
New Beginnings IP Services, New Delhi
33, South Delhi, New Delhi 110024, India
Email: iprgsumit@gmail.com

Sudhanshu Shekhar, IP Attorney
Independent Practice   
New Delhi
Email: [email protected]

Sumit Dhingra, IP & Open Source Lawyer
New Beginnings IP Services, New Delhi
33, South Delhi, New Delhi, India -110024
Email: [email protected]

Sudhanshu Shekhar, IP Attorney
Independent Practice   
New Delhi
Email: [email protected]

Shivam Issar, Associate Advocate
Emerse Legal
First Floor, 362, 12/1, 9th Main Rd, 4th Block, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +91 99530 71864

Israel

Beverley Zabow, Attorney
Beverley Zabow Law Offices
Rehov Shvat 5/16
Netanya, Israel, 4256105
Tel: +972-9-8622797
Email: [email protected]

Yair Udi, Owner
Yair Udi & Co. - Law Offices
Rogovin Tidhar Tower
11 Menachem Begin St.
Ramat Gan, Israel
Tel: +972.3.540.6885
Email: [email protected]

Dotan Hammer, Senior Associate
Pearl, Cohen, Zedek, Latzer, Baratz LLP
121 Menachem Begin Road
Azri'eli-Sarona Tower 53rd Floor
Tel Aviv, 670203, Israel
Tel: +972-3-303-9037
Email: [email protected]

Eli Greenbaum, Partner
Yigal, Arnon & Co
1 Azrieli Center
Tel Aviv, 6702101, Israel
Email: [email protected]

Yigal Deitcher, Adv. Partner
ConsulTech
Dubnov 7, Tel Aviv, Israel
Email: [email protected]

Italy

Salvatore Familiari, Abogado
LSC - Legal Service & Consulting
Sant'Andrea n. 7, 20121 Milan, Italy
Mobile +39.3386550154
Office +39.02. 370.530.01
Email: [email protected]

Guglielmo Troiano, Partner
Array
Piazza San Nazaro in Brolo 15
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: +39 02 8718 6019
Email: [email protected]

Lithuania

Paulius Galubickas, Attorney
Law Firm Galubickas
Lazdynu Str. 21
04129 Vilnius, Lithuania
Tel: +370 616 13406
Email: [email protected]

Luxembourg

Erwin Sotiri, Founding Partner
Jurisconsul
70 Grand-Rue
1660 Luxembourg
Tel: +352 26 38 98 08
Email: [email protected]

Netherlands

Thomas de Weerd, Partner
Houthoff
Gustav Mahlerplein 50
1082 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tel: +31 20 603 6361
Email: [email protected]

Pakistan

Muhammad Waqas Butt, Corporate Lawyer
Attorney at Law Office of Muhammad Waqas Butt
Gustav Mahlerplein 50
Office # 109, First Floor Sadiq Plaza , The Mall, Lahore , Pakistan. 54000
Tel: +923234751623
Email: [email protected]

Muhammad Nouman Shams, Attorney-at-Law
Qazi Law Associates, Advocates & Legal Consultants
Suite 22, Taj Arcade, 3rd Floor, 73 Jail Road, Lahore 54000 Pakistan
Tel: (92 321) 400 0080
Email: [email protected]/ [email protected]

Poland

Tomasz Zalewski, Partner
Bird & Bird
Bird & Bird Szepietowski i wspólnicy sp.k. Ks. I. Skorupki 5 00-546
Warsaw Poland
Tel: +48 22 583 79 46
Email: [email protected]

Michał Śmiechowski, Junior Associate
Bird & Bird
Bird & Bird Szepietowski i wspólnicy sp.k. Ks. I. Skorupki 5 00-546
Warsaw Poland
Tel: +48 22 583 79 46
Email: [email protected]

Romania

Mirela Takacs, Lawyer
Mirela Takács Law Office
40G Predeal St., ap. 2
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Tel: +40 757 240 426
Email: [email protected]


Oana Kacsó, Legal Advisor
Colegiul Consilierilor Juridic din Romania
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Tel: ++40743866093.
Email: [email protected] 

Sweden

Claudia Wallman, Specialist Counsel
Mannheimer Swartling
Norrlandsgatan 21
111 43 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46709777356
Email: [email protected]

Håkan Nordling, Specialist Counsel
Setterwalls Advokatbyrå
Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 40425 Gothenburg, Sweden 
Tel: +46 725 293 016
Email: [email protected]

Isabelle Klingmyr, Associate (LLM)
Setterwalls Advokatbyrå
Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 40425 Gothenburg, Sweden 
Tel: +46 725 293 273
Email: i[email protected]

Switzerland

Thomas Contin, Lawyer
Archilex Consulting SA
Via Serafino Balestra, 9 - 6900
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0)919-225-678
Email: [email protected]


Dr. André Wahrenberger, Partner
Blum & Grob Attorneys at Law Ltd.
Neumuehlequai 6 | P.O. Box 
CH-8021 Zurich, Switzerland
Tel: +41 58 320 00 00
Email: [email protected]

Taiwan

Jaime I. Cheng, Of Counsel
Lee, Tsai & Partners Attorneys at Law
9F, 218 Tun Hwa South Road
Taipei 106, Taiwan, R.O.C
Tel: 886 2 2378 5780
Email: [email protected]

Ukraine

Mykyta Torubka, Counsel, Head of IT practice
Moris Group Law Firm
M8 Business Center, 8B Moskovska street,
Kyiv 01010, Ukraine
Tel: +380637075233
Email: [email protected]

United Kingdom

Timothy Astley, Senior Associate Solicitor
Moorcrofts LLP
Thames House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road
Marlow, England, SL7 1PB
Email: [email protected]

Ian Edwards, Partners
Bird & Bird LLP
12 New Fetter Lane
London EC4A 1JP, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Giles Hawkins
Ashfords LLP
1 New Fetter Lane London EC4A 1AN
Direct  +44 20 7544 2432
[email protected]

Mark Henley, Partner
Bisley Law
14 Cavendish Place, 
London W1G 9DJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Ryan Lin, Associate
Clifford Chance LLP
10 Upper Bank St
London E14 5JJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected] 

Christopher McCormick, Paralegal
Moorcrofts LLP
Thames House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road, Marlow, Bucks SL7 1PB
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 (0) 1628 470000

Benjamin Ross, CIPP/E, Partner
Bortstein Legal Group 
London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0) 20 3409 7035
Email: [email protected]

Simon Cloke, Partner
Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP
1 Wood Street
London EC2V 7WS, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

James Ruane, Associate
Eversheds LLP
Bridgewater Place, Water Lane
Leeds LS11 5DR, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Mike Turner, Associate
Eversheds LLP
1 Royal Standard Place
Nottingham NG1 6FZ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

James Walsh, Partner
Eversheds LLP
1 Wood Street
London EC2V 7WS, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Alan Wetterhahn, Partner
Fladgate LLP
16 Great Queen Street
London WC2B 5DG, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

James Wilkinson, Associate
Kemp Little LLP
4th floor, 138 Cheapside
London EC2V 6BJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Emma Flett, Partner
Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Aimee Wang, Associate
Linklaters LLP
One Silk Street
London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7456 4899
Email: [email protected]

Sophie Burton-Jones, Principal Associate
Mills & Reeve LLP
Botanic House, 100 Hills Road
Cambridge CB2 1PH, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Andrew Katz, Managing Partner
Moorcrofts
James House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road
Marlow SL7 1FJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Eleanor Locke, Senior Associate
Osborne Clarke
2 Temple Back East, Temple Quay
Bristol BS1 6EG, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]

Lori Semaan, Legal Consultant
Independent
London, United Kingdom
Tel:
Email: [email protected]

Philip Trillmich, Partner
White & Case LLP
5 Old Broad St
London, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7532 1000
Email: [email protected]

Ritika Narang, Paralegal
Marks & Clerk Law
15 Fetter Lane,
London EC4A 1BW, UK
Email: [email protected]

Claire Chalmers, Associate
Marks & Clerk Law LLP
15 Fetter Lane,
London EC4A 1BW, UK
Email: [email protected]

John de Rohan-Truba, Of Counsel
Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
30 St Mary Axe,
London EC3A 8AF, UK
Tel: +44 20 7469 2000
Email: [email protected]

Jack Shreeve, Associate Solicitor
Birketts LLP
Kingfisher House, 1 Gilders Way,
Norwich NR3 1UB
Email: [email protected]

Stephen Reeves, Senior Associate
Pinsent Masons LLPP
30 Crown Place, Earl St,
London EC2A 4ES
Tel: +442076670109
Email: [email protected]

 

 

 