Daniel Schenck, Senior Attorney
Clark Hill PLC
14850 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 500
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Tel: +1 (480) 684-1118
Email: [email protected]
McKaela Broitman, Associate
Mayer Brown
Two Palo Alto Square, Suite 300 3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306-2112
Email: [email protected]
Thomas Vidal, Partner
AGMB Law
5900 Wilshire Boulevard, Suite 2250
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tel: +1 (310) 300-2900
Email: [email protected]
Ai Leen Koh, Associate
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
1400 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 843-7823
Email: [email protected]
Maxim Tsotsorin, Associate
Baker & McKenzie LLP
660 Hansen Way
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 856-5565
Email: [email protected]
Stephanie Tsao, Associate
Cooley LLP
3175 Hanover Street
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-7022
Email: [email protected]
Mark Radcliffe, Partner
DLA Piper
2000 University Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 833-2266
Email: [email protected]
Paul Lanois, CIPP/A, CIPP/C, CIPP/E, CIPP/US, CIPM, CIPT, FIP
Director
Fieldfisher
2650 Birch Street, Suite 100
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 422-9122
Email: [email protected]
Richard Gerould, Partner
Gerould & Player, LLP
1295 Dana Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Tel: +1 (650) 224-2207
Email: [email protected]
Kevin Lam, Partner
Goodwin Procter LLP
601 Marshall Street
Redwood City, CA 94063
Tel: +1 (650) 752-3210
Email: [email protected]
Andrew Hall, Partner
Hall Law
100 Pine Street, Suite 1250
San Francisco, CA 94111
Tel: +1 (415) 915-9529
Email: [email protected]
Lena Hall, Partner
Hall Law
100 Pine Street, Suite 1250
San Francisco, CA 94111
Tel: +1 (415) 915-9529
Email: [email protected]
Ahsan Shaikh, Partner
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
275 Middlefield Road, Suite 100
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Tel: +1 (650) 815-7506
Email: [email protected]
Michael Rice, Attorney
Michael Rice Law
180 East Walnut Street, #401
Pasadena, CA 91103
Tel: +1 (206) 817-8177
Email: [email protected]
Susanne Petersen, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7454
Email: [email protected]
Rufus Pichler, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94105
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6625
Email: [email protected]
Aaron Rubin, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6809
Email: [email protected]
Scott Sawyer, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-6281
Email: [email protected]
Tessa Schwartz, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7016
Email: [email protected]
William Schwartz, Partner
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7449
Email: [email protected]
Leanne Ta, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7316
Email: [email protected]
Nikita Tuckett, Associate
Morrison & Foerster
425 Market St., 32nd Floor
San Francisco, CA 94108
Tel: +1 (415) 268-7355
Email: [email protected]
Angela Nolan, Owner
Nolan Law
6477 Little Falls Drive
San Jose, CA 95120
Tel: +1 (408) 203-3871
Email: [email protected]
Frank Fletcher, Partner
Outside GC LLC
61 South Baldwin Avenue, #1344
Sierra Madre, CA 91025
Tel: +1 (408) 406-0571
Email: [email protected]
Joel Riff, Attorney at Law
858 Northampton Drive
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Tel: +1 (650) 814-1845
Email: [email protected]
Robert Rose, Patent Attorney
Law Office of Robert Rose
PO Box 301272
Escondido, CA 92030
Tel: +1 (626) 768-0876
Email: [email protected]
Daniel Yannuzzi, Partner
Sheppard Mullin
12275 El Camino Real, Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92130
Tel: +1 (858) 720-8924
Email: [email protected]
Warren L. Dranit, Partner
Spaulding, McCullough & Tansil LLP
90 South East Street, Suite 200
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Tel: +1 (707) 524-1900
Email: [email protected]
Suzanne Springs, Principal
Law Offices of Suzanne Springs
403 Camberly Way, Suite 200
Redwood City, CA 94061
Tel:
Email: [email protected]
Daren Orzechowski, Partner
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]
Alex Touma, Associate
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]
Allen Wang, Partner
White & Case LLP
3000 El Camino Rea
Palo Alto, CA 94306
Tel: +1 (650) 213-0300
Email: [email protected]
Jason Kipnis, Partner
Wilmer Hale
950 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 600-5036
Email: [email protected]
Khurram Awan, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3361
Email: [email protected]
John McGaraghan, Partner - Technology Transactions Group
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3149
Email: [email protected]
Christopher Paniewski, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3044
Email: [email protected]
Tracy Rubin, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3076
Email: [email protected]
David Wang, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
650 Page Mill Road
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Tel: +1 (650) 849-3003
Email: [email protected]
Chitrajit Chandrashekar, Law Clerk
Troutman Pepper
333 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 400
Redwood City, CA 94063
Tel: +1 (650) 802-3624
Email: [email protected]
Chandler Dorris, Associate Attorney
Ropes & Gray LLP
1900 University Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
Phone : 1 650 617 4719
Email : [email protected]
Laila Paszti, Partner Technology & IP Transactions
KIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP
555 California Street
San Francisco, CA 94104
T +1 415 439 1507
Email: [email protected]
Richard Santalesa, Esq., Member
SmartedgeLaw Group
76 Ludlow Road
Westport, CT 06880
Tel: +1 (203) 307-2665
Email: [email protected]
Albert B. Maggio, Jr., P.A.
Admitted in CA, FL & MA
Managing Member
CRGO Law
7777 Glades Road, Suite 100
Boca Raton, FL 33434
Tel: +1 (561) 990-5503 ext. 100
Email: [email protected]
Kevin Levy, Shareholder and Chair
GrayRobinson, P.A.
333 Southeast Second Avenue, Suite 3200
Miami, FL 33131
Tel: +1 (305) 416-6880
Email: [email protected]
Kevin L. Miller, Shareholder
Labyrinth Law PLLC
5745 SW 75th Street, #296
Gainesville, FL 32608
Tel: +1 (352)888-6077
Email: [email protected]
Charles E. Frayer, JD, MS, CIPP, CIPM, FIP
637 Hart Lake Drive
Winter Haven, FL 33884
Tel: +1 (313) 318-7705
Email: [email protected]
Matthew Durell, Member
Katz Durell, LLC
6065 Roswell Road, Suite 960
Atlanta GA, 30328
Tel: +1 (404) 458-0217
Email: [email protected]
Daniel P. Virtue, Associate
Mayer Brown LLP
71 S. Wacker Drive
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 701-7773
Email: [email protected]
Marcelo Halpern, Partner
Perkins Coie LLP
131 South Dearborn Street, Suite 1700
Chicago, IL 60603
Tel: +1 (312) 324-8400
Email: [email protected]
Jason Kunze
IP Attorney Specializing in Software
Nixon Peabody LLP
70 West Madison, Suite 3500,
Chicago, IL 60602
Tel: +1 (312) 425-3973
Email: [email protected]
Giancarlo Lee
Associate
Ropes & Gray LLP
191 North Wacker Drive, 32nd Floor,
Chicago, IL 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 845-1115
Email: [email protected]
Aaron Lorber, Partner
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
300 North LaSalle Street
Chicago, IL 60654
Tel: +1 (312) 862-7151
Email: [email protected]
Jennifer M. Mikulina, Partner
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
444 West Lake Street, Suite 4000
Chicago, IL 60606
Tel: +1 (312) 984-3620
Email: [email protected]
Daniel Schaeffer, Of Counsel
Neal & McDevitt LLC
1776 Ash Street
Northfield, IL 60093
Tel: +1 (847) 881-2461
Email: [email protected]
Aaron Tantleff, Attorney
Foley & Lardner LLP
321 North Clark Street, Suite 2800
Chicago, IL 60654
Tel: +1 (312) 832-4367
Email: [email protected]
Alan Wernick, Partner
Wernick & Associates Ltd
500 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
Tel: +1 (847) 786-1005
Email: [email protected]
Michael Wever
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
11 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, ID 46206
Tel: +1 (260) 425-4665
Email: [email protected]
Robert Waeldner, Principal Attorney
Waeldner Law Offices
298 Main Street
Yarmouth, ME 04096
Tel: +1 (207) 756-9401
Email: [email protected]
Alexander Adam, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
155 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 607-5900
Email: [email protected]
Steven Argentieri, Partner
Goodwin Procter LLP
100 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 617-570-1063
Email: [email protected]
Alfred Browne, Partner
Cooley LLP
500 Boylston Street, 14th Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: +1 (617) 937-2310
Email: [email protected]
Robert Blasi, Member
Danielson Legal LLC
One Mifflin Place, Suite 400
Cambridge, MA 02138
Tel: +1 (857) 247-8333
Email: [email protected]
Ronald R. Demsher
Hamilton, Brook, Smith, Reynolds
Attorney
530 Virginia Rd.,
Concord, MA 01742
Tel: +1 (978) 202-3405
Email: [email protected]
Shabbi S. Khan, Senior Counsel
Foley & Lardner, LLP
111 Huntington Avenue, Suite 2600
Boston, MA 02199
Tel: +1 (617) 502-3291
Email: [email protected]
Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner
Burns & Levinson LLP
125 Summer Street
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (617) 345-3243
Email: [email protected]
Petere M. Moldave, Partner
Gesmer Updegrove LLP
40 Broad Street
Boston, MA 02109
Tel: +1 (617) 531-8340
Email: [email protected]
Chris Natkanski, Partner
Foley Hoag LLP
155 Seaport Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
Email: [email protected]
Gregory Ploussios, Partner
Foley Hoag LLP
155 Seaport Boulevard
Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 832-1225
Email: [email protected]
David Rouse, Associate
Goodwin Procter LLP
100 Northern Avenue
Boston, MA 02210
Tel: +1 (617) 570-1312
Email: [email protected]
Anthony Decicco, Shareholder
GTC Law Group LLP & Affiliates
One University Drive, Suite 302B
Westwood, MA 02090
Tel: +1 (617) 314-7892
Email: [email protected]
Dimitry Herman, Managing Partner
Herman Law LLC
222 Newbury Street, 3rd Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Tel: +1 (617) 326-3010
Email: [email protected]
Henry E. Knoblock, III, Esq.
HiTechLaw Group LLC
25 Colpitts Road PO Box 472
Weston, MA 02493
Tel: +1 (781) 839-7215
Email: [email protected]
Gary S. Engelson Esq., Member
Patent GC LLC
176 Federal Street, 5th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (781)325-6809
Email: [email protected]
Michelle Rosenberg, Member
Patent GC LLC
176 Federal Street, 5th Floor
Boston, MA 02110
Tel: +1 (508)405-0048
Email: [email protected]
Robert G. Schwartz, Member
Soloway Schwartz LLC
One Boston Place, Suite 2600
Boston, MA 02108
Tel: +1 (978) 604-1060
Email: [email protected]
Ariel Soiffer, Senior Associate
WilmerHale
60 State Street
Boston, MA 02109
Tel: +1 (617) 526-6089
Email: [email protected]
Mary Lou Wakimura, Principal and Shareholder
Hamilton, Brook, Smith & Reynolds, PC
530 Virginia Road
Concord, MA 01742
Tel: +1 (978) 341-0036 x3214
Email: [email protected]
Mark Solomon, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Lawrence P. Cogswell III, Ph.D., Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
155 Seaport Blvd., Boston, MA 02210
Email: [email protected]
Darrell L. Wong, Counsel
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Benjamin J. Sparrow, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Joshua S. Matloff, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Philip T. Mazoki, Associate
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Timothy Meagher, Principal
Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds
530 Virginia Road, Concord, MA 01742
Email: [email protected]
Mark Malven, Partner
Dykema Gossett PLLC
2723 South State Street Suite 400
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Tel: + 1 (734) 214-7718
Email: [email protected]
Dustin Shunta, Partner
Warner Norcross & Judd LLP
111 Lyon Street Northwest
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Tel: +1 (616) 752-2194
Email: d[email protected]
David Goswami
Intellectual Property Attorney
Howard & Howard
450 West 4th Street, Royal, Oak, MI 48067
Phone Number: 248.723.0339
Email: [email protected]
John R. Bednarz, Shareholder
Polsinelli PC
900 W. 48th Place, Suite 900
Kansas City, MO 64112
Tel: +1 (816) 360-4382
Email: [email protected]
Liam Reilly, Associate
Husch Blackwell LLP
4801 Main St.,
Kansas City, MO 64112
Tel: +1 (816) 983-8232
Email: [email protected]
Jason Schwent, Partner
Thompson Coburn LLP
One US Bank Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101
Tel: +1 (314) 552-6291
Email: [email protected]
Isaiah Wilson, Associate
Kutak Rock LLP
1650 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Tel: +1 (402) 346-6000
Email: [email protected]
Michael Tse, Attorney
Bortstein Legal Group
1500 Broadway, Suite 2003
New York, NY 10036
Tel: +1 (646) 783-4503
[email protected]
Richard Santalesa, Of Counsel
Bortstein Legal Group
1500 Broadway, Suite 2003
New York, NY 10036
Tel: +1 (917) 345-8675
Email: [email protected]
Jessica Milner, Special Counsel
Covington & Burling LLP
620 Eighth Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Tel: +1 (212) 841-1080
Email: [email protected]
Nicholas Gallo, Associate
Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, LLP
70 Linden Oaks, Suite 210,
Rochester, NY 14625
Tel: +1 (585) 270-2133
Email: [email protected]
585.270.2133Jason Greenberg, Special Counsel
Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson
One New York Plaza, #2837
New York, NY 10004
Email: [email protected]
David Greenberg, Shareholder
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
200 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10166
Tel: +1 (212) 801-9200
Email: [email protected]
Charles Kramer, Attorney
Law Office of Charles B. Kramer
200 East 10th Street, #816
New York, NY 10003
Tel: +1 (917) 512-2721
Email: [email protected]
Susan Milyavsky
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
101 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10178
Tel: +1 (212) 309-6982
Email: [email protected]
Meredith W. Louis, Associate
Morrison & Foerster LLP
250 West 55th Street
New York, NY 10019
Tel: +1 (212) 336-4066
Email: [email protected]
Shaomei Ruan, Associate
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
[email protected]
Minjung Suh, Attorney
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
Email: [email protected]
Alexandra Wong, Attorney
Rosensteel Law
40 Wall Street, 33rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Tel: +1 (212) 808-8300
Email:[email protected]
Scott Kareff, Special Counsel
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP
919 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Tel: +1 (212) 756-2132
Email: [email protected]
Spencer Simon, Special Counsel
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
125 Broad Street
New York, NY 10041
Tel: +1 (212) 558-4604
Email: [email protected]
Renato Smith, Partner Attorney
Barclay Damon LLP
125 East Jefferson Street
Syracuse, NY 13202
Tel: +1 (315) 413-7215
Email: [email protected]
Kevin C. Taylor, Partner
Taylor & Associates
315 Madison Avenue, Suite 901
New York, NY 10017
Tel: +1 (212) 683-0010
Email: [email protected]
Adam Chernichaw, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: a[email protected]
Arlene Arin Hahn, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]
Serena Hsieh, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]
Ketan Pastakia, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]
Neeraj Shah, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]
Jean Shimotake, Partner
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8200
Email: [email protected]
Philip Tan, Associate
White & Case LLP
1221 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Tel: +1 (212) 819-8704
Email: [email protected]
Peter Tucker, Attorney
Law Offices of Peter Tucker, Esq.
90 Broad St, 2nd Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: +1 (646) 470-3111
Email: [email protected]
John McNeill, Attorney
Law Office of John P. McNeill, P.C.
200 Oxcroft Street
Cary, NC 27519
Tel: +1 (919) 522-0068
Email: [email protected]
Brandon Woods, Counsel
Troutman Sanders LLP
301 South College Street, 34th Floor
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tel: +1 (704) 998-4057
Email: [email protected]
Orla O'Hannaidh, Associate
Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
2530 Meridian Parkway, Suite 400
Durham, NC 27713
Tel: +1 (919) 484-2339
Email: [email protected]
Vincent Galluzzo
K&L Gates LLP
300 South Tryon Street
Suite 1000
Charlotte, NC 28202
Tel: +1 704.331.7526
Fax: +1 704.353.3663
Email: [email protected]
www.klgates.com
Thomas E. Lees, Managing Partner
Law Office of Thomas E. Lees, LLC
90 Rhoads Center Dr.
Dayton Oh. 45458
Tel: +1 (937) 610-9888
Email: [email protected]
McCoy Smith
Lex Pan Law
960 SW 6th Avenue
Suite 1200
Portland, OR 97204
Tel: +1 (503) 799-8470
Email: [email protected]
Gerry J. Elman, Patent Attorney
Elman Technology Law, P.C.
12 Veterans Square
Media, PA 19063
Tel: +1 (610) 892-9942
Email: [email protected]
A. Benjamin Klaber, Associate
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
1 Oxford Centre, 32nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219- 6401
Tel: +1 (412) 560-7422
Email: [email protected]
Peter M. Watt-Morse, Partner
Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP
1 Oxford Centre, 32nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Tel: +1 (412) 560-3320
Email: [email protected]
Vlad Tinovsky, Owner
Tinovsky Law Firm, P.C.
5 Hilton Drive
Feasterville-Trevose, PA 19053
Tel: +1 (215) 568-6862
Email: [email protected]
Jones Day
717 Texas Street, Suite 3300
Houston, TX 77002
Tel: + 1 (832) 239-3721
Email: [email protected]
Henry W. (Hank) Jones III, Owner
Stephen Stein, Partner
Thompson & Knight, LLP
1722 Routh Street, Suite 1500
Dallas, TX 75201
Tel: +1 (214) 969-1209
Email: [email protected]
Jeffrey A. Tinker, Partner
Bell Nunnally & Martin, LLP
2323 Ross Ave., Suite 1900
Dallas, TX 75201
Tel: +1 (214) 740-1411
Email: [email protected]
Andrea Zanini Almeida, Attorney
Horzepa Spiegel & Associates PC
5000 Eldorado Parkway, Suite 150-475
Frisco, Texas 75033
Tel: +1 (214) 923-6774
Email: [email protected]
Ronald Poulton, Attorney
Poulton & Yordan
324 400 West, #250
Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Tel: +1 (801) 355-1341
Email: [email protected]
Derek Parry, Attorney
Parr Brown Gee & Loveless, A Professional Corporation
101 South 200 East, Suite 700
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Tel: +1 801.532.7840
Email: [email protected]
Aaron Enatsky, Managing Member
Resolute Legal PLLC
1765 Greensboro Station Place, 9th Floor
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (571) 933-6378
Email: [email protected]
Ryan Kelley, Associate
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
1750 Tysons Boulevard #1000
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (703) 749-1345
Email: [email protected]
David Schaffer, Principal
Miles & Stockbridge P.C.
1751 Pinnacle Drive, Suite 1500
Tysons Corner, VA 22102
Tel: + 1 (703) 610-8649
Email: [email protected]
Craig Wolff, Partner
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
1650 Tysons Boulevard, 14th Floor
McLean, VA 22102
Tel: +1 (703) 770-7671
Email: [email protected]
Christopher Stevenson, Managing Director
DLA Piper
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4300
Seattle, Washington 98104-7044
Tel: +1 (650) 833-2128
Email: [email protected]
Mark Wittow, Partner
K&L Gates LLP
925 4th Avenue, Suite 2900
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 370-8399
Email: [email protected]
Jim Markwith, Founder and Managing Partner
Markwith Law
520 Pike Street, Suite 2500
Seattle, WA 98101
Tel: +1 (206) 714-6003
Email: [email protected]
Manja Sachet, Partner
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2521
Email: [email protected]
Adam Shevell, Associate
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2546
Email: [email protected]
Matt Staples, Of Counsel
Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati
701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 5100
Seattle, WA 98104
Tel: +1 (206) 883-2583
Email: [email protected]
Jim Markwith, Founder and Managing Partner
Markwith Law
1050 Connecticut Ave NW 10th Floor,
Washington, DC 20036
Tel: +1 (206) 714-6003
Email: [email protected]
Sean D. Damon, Associate
Finnegan, Henderson, Farrabow, Garett, & Dunner L.L.P.
901 New York Ave, NW ,Suite 1022
Washington, DC 20001
Email: [email protected]
Martin Zoltick, Member
Rothwell, Fig
607 14th Street Northwest, Suite 800
Washington, DC 20005
Tel: +1 (202) 783-6040
Email: [email protected]
Christopher W. Adams, Of Counsel
Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP
2550 M Street, NW
Washington, DC 20037
Tel: 1-202-457-6326
Email: [email protected]
David Markoff, Associate
White & Case LLP
701 Thirteenth Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005-3807
Tel:+1 (202) 729 2592
Email: [email protected]
Mark Williams, Associate
White & Case LLP
701 Thirteenth Street, NW
Washington, DC 20005-3807
Tel:+1 (202) 729 2598
Email: [email protected]
Mindi Giftos, Office Managing Partner
Husch Blackwell LLP
33 East Main Street, Suite 300
Madison, WI 53703
Tel: +1 (608) 234-6076
Email: [email protected]
Peggy A. Miller, J.D., Special Counsel
MWH Law Group LLP
735 North Water Street, Suite 610
Milwaukee, WI, 53202
Tel: +1 (914) 751-6279
Email:[email protected]
Justin P. Webb, Shareholder & Chair of Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice
Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
833 E. Michigan St., Suite 1800
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Tel: +1 (414) 273-3500
Email: [email protected]
Santiago Torreira
Attorney
Torreira Abogados
1691, 4th suite, Arias st., Buenos Aires,C1429DWA, Argentina
Phone: +54 11 3985 6445
Email: [email protected]
Tommy Chen, Managing Associate
Allens
Level 28, 126 Phillip Street
Sydney, NSW 2000 Australia
Tel: +61 2 9230 5303 Email: [email protected]
Gert Weinhandl, Lead Infrastructure & Information Security | Legal Counsel
scc EDV-Beratung AG
Wambachergasse 10, 1130 Vienna, Austria
Email: [email protected]
Florian De Rouck, Lawyer
Verhaegen Walravens
Chaussée de Boondael 6 Boondaalsesteenweg
1050 Brussels, Belgium
Tel: +32 2 640 96 97
Email: [email protected]
Deborah Valcazara, Ms
Chediak Advogados
Av. Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek 1726
Vila Nova Conceição, São Paulo, Brazil
Email: [email protected]
Conrado Steinbruck, Attorney at law
Murta Goyanes Advogados
Av. Rio Branco 01, sala 1709
Centro, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Email: [email protected]
Renato Blum, CEO
Opice Blum Attorneys at Law
Alameda Joaquim Eugênio de Lima, 680
Jardim Paulista, São Paulo, Brazil
Email: [email protected]
Rodrigo F. Terassovich, Partner
Pinheiro Guimarães
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 3064, 14º andar, 01451-000 São Paulo, SP
Email: [email protected]
Shan Alavi
Legal Minds Professional Corporation
4860 Roseglen Court
Mississauga, ON L5V 1K8
Email: [email protected]
Darryl Bilodeau, Lawyer
DB Business Law PC
104 Rothesay Drive
Ottawa, ON K2L 2X1
Tel: +1 (613) 686-6322
Email: [email protected]
Anthony Decicco, Shareholder
GTC Law Group LLP & Affiliates
1235 Bay Street, Suite 400
Toronto, Ontario M5R 3K4
Tel: +1 (416) 548-4185
Email: [email protected]
Tim Harmar, Lawyer
Wishart Law Firm LLP
390 Bay Street, Suite 500
Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, P6A 1X2
Tel: 1-705-949-6700 ext. 233
Email: [email protected]
Sam Ip, Associate
Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
100 King Street West, Box 50
Toronto, ON M5X 1B8
Tel: +1 (416) 862-5955
Email: [email protected]
Christopher M. Lennon, Lawyer
Lennon Allen Legal
420-744 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1A5
Tel: 604-318-8849
Email: [email protected]
Robert Percival, Technology Law Partner
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West
Toronto, ON M5L 1A9
Tel: +1 (416) 863-5297
Email: [email protected]
Thomas Prowse, Lawyer
Prowse Technology Law Office
421 Churchill Avenue North, Unit 1
Ottawa, ON K1Z 5C7
Tel: + 1 (613) 728-0924
Email: [email protected]
Tom Reaume, Counsel
Dentons Canada LLP
99 Bank Street, #1420
Ottawa, ON K1P 1J3
Tel: +1 (613) 783-9610
Email: [email protected]
Guillaume Savard F., Associate
Dentons Canada LLP
1, Place Ville Marie, bureau 3900 Montréal
Quebec, QC H3B 4M7
Tel: +1 514 878 8835
Email: [email protected]
Roger Watkiss, Partner
Norton Rose Fullbright Canada LLP
200 Bay Street, Suite 3800
Toronto, ON M5J 2Z4
Tel: +1 (416) 202-6716
Email: [email protected]
Brian Chau, Partner
Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP
222 Bay Street, Suite 3000, P.O. Box 53
Toronto, ON M5K 1E7 Canada
Tel: +1 (416) 216-4831
Email: [email protected]
Daniel Lanfranconi, Intellectual Property Lawyer
MBM Intellectual Property Law
275 Slater Street, 14th Floor,
Ottawa ON K1P 5H9 Canada
Tel: +1 (613) 801-1056
Email: [email protected]
Philip Qu
TransAsia Lawyers
Suite 2218 China World Office 1
1 Jianguomenwai Avenue
Beijing 100004, China
Tel: +86 10 6505 8188
Email: [email protected]
Peter Brask Tind, Attorney-at-Law
Accura Law Firm
Tuborg Boulevard 1
2900 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 30 78 67 78
Email: [email protected]
Marianne Wiberg Albers, Attorney
Gorrissen Federspiel
H.C. Andersens Boulevard 12
1553 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 33 41 43 18
Email: [email protected]
Mette Vestergaard Huss, Attorney-at-Law
Hannes Snellman
Amaliegade 15
1256 Copenhagen, Denmark
Tel: +45 30 10 39 22
Email: [email protected]
Frederik Ploug Sarp, Attorney
Rønne & Lundgren
Tuborg Havnevej 19
2900 Hellerup, Denmark
Tel: +45 35 25 25 35
Email:[email protected]
Mikko-Pekka Partanen, Associate
Bird & Bird LLP
Mannerheimintie 8
00100 Helsinki, Finland
Tel: +358 9 622 6670
Email: [email protected]
Jean-marc Puech, Attorney at Law
Cabinet Jmplaw
59 Boulevard Exelmans
75016 Paris, France
Tel:
Email: [email protected]
Benedicte Deleporte, Partner
Deleporte Wentz Avocat
5 rue Tronchet
75008 Paris, France
Tel: +33 (0)1 40 17 95 86
Email: [email protected]
Bertrand Liard, Partner
White & Case LLP
19 Place Vendôme, 75001
Paris, France
Tel: 33 1 55 04 15 15
Email: [email protected]
Dr. Justus Gaden
Partner, Rechtsanwalt
Büsing Müffelmann & Theye
Kurfürstendamm 190 – 192
10827 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 88 03 04 59
mail: [email protected]
Dr. Hendrik Schöttle, Partner
Osborne Clarke
Nymphenburger Straße 1
80335 München, Germany
Tel: +49 89 5434 8000
Email: [email protected]
Hans Sebastian Helmschrott, Attorney
Rechtsanwalt & Patentanwalt, LLP
Würmtalstraße 20 A
81375 München, Germany
Tel: +49 89 55 275500
Email: [email protected]
Carsten Gerlach, IT Lawyer
TCI Rechtsanwälte
Fasanenstraße 61
10719 Berlin, Germany
Tel: +49 30 2005420
Email: [email protected]
Maximilian Stiegler
Rechtsanwalt Kanzlei Stiegler
Robert-Koch- Straße 1
80538 München, Germany
Tel:
Email: [email protected]
Jost Kotthoff, Partner
White & Case LLP
Bockenheimer Landstraße 20, 60323
Frankfurt, Germany
Tel: 49 69 29994 0
Email: [email protected]
Andy Tam, Associate
DLA Piper
17th Floor, Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark, 15 Queen's Road, Central
Hong Kong, China
Tel: (852)21030445
Email: [email protected]
Nalina Mayegowda, Partner
Magnah Law Partners
No. 1/24, Hanumanthappa Layout, Ulsoor Road,
Bangalore 560 042, India
Tel: +91 98 4517 2446
Email: [email protected]
Pavit Singh Katoch, Principal Associate
Vaish Associates
1st & 11th Floor, Mohan Dev Building
13 Tolstoy Marg New Delhi 110001, India
Tel: +91 11 42492573
Email: [email protected]
K Shiva Charan Reddy, Manager
Tatva Legal, Hyderabad
Tatva House, Plot No. 107A
Road No. 72, Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad-500110, India
Tel: 91-96 7614 8384
Email: [email protected]
Amol Meshram, Legal Counsel
Tadoba Technology
62, Wardhman Nagar, Nagpur, Maharashtra, India
Tel: 91-9168501396
Email: [email protected]
Sumit Dhingra, IP & Open Source Lawyer
New Beginnings IP Services, New Delhi
33, South Delhi, New Delhi 110024, India
Email: iprgsumit@gmail.com
Sudhanshu Shekhar, IP Attorney
Independent Practice
New Delhi
Email: [email protected]
Sumit Dhingra, IP & Open Source Lawyer
New Beginnings IP Services, New Delhi
33, South Delhi, New Delhi, India -110024
Email: [email protected]
Sudhanshu Shekhar, IP Attorney
Independent Practice
New Delhi
Email: [email protected]
Shivam Issar, Associate Advocate
Emerse Legal
First Floor, 362, 12/1, 9th Main Rd, 4th Block, 5th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560041
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +91 99530 71864
Beverley Zabow, Attorney
Beverley Zabow Law Offices
Rehov Shvat 5/16
Netanya, Israel, 4256105
Tel: +972-9-8622797
Email: [email protected]
Yair Udi, Owner
Yair Udi & Co. - Law Offices
Rogovin Tidhar Tower
11 Menachem Begin St.
Ramat Gan, Israel
Tel: +972.3.540.6885
Email: [email protected]
Dotan Hammer, Senior Associate
Pearl, Cohen, Zedek, Latzer, Baratz LLP
121 Menachem Begin Road
Azri'eli-Sarona Tower 53rd Floor
Tel Aviv, 670203, Israel
Tel: +972-3-303-9037
Email: [email protected]
Eli Greenbaum, Partner
Yigal, Arnon & Co
1 Azrieli Center
Tel Aviv, 6702101, Israel
Email: [email protected]
Yigal Deitcher, Adv. Partner
ConsulTech
Dubnov 7, Tel Aviv, Israel
Email: [email protected]
Salvatore Familiari, Abogado
LSC - Legal Service & Consulting
Sant'Andrea n. 7, 20121 Milan, Italy
Mobile +39.3386550154
Office +39.02. 370.530.01
Email: [email protected]
Guglielmo Troiano, Partner
Array
Piazza San Nazaro in Brolo 15
20122 Milano, Italy
Tel: +39 02 8718 6019
Email: [email protected]
Paulius Galubickas, Attorney
Law Firm Galubickas
Lazdynu Str. 21
04129 Vilnius, Lithuania
Tel: +370 616 13406
Email: [email protected]
Erwin Sotiri, Founding Partner
Jurisconsul
70 Grand-Rue
1660 Luxembourg
Tel: +352 26 38 98 08
Email: [email protected]
Thomas de Weerd, Partner
Houthoff
Gustav Mahlerplein 50
1082 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Tel: +31 20 603 6361
Email: [email protected]
Muhammad Waqas Butt, Corporate Lawyer
Attorney at Law Office of Muhammad Waqas Butt
Gustav Mahlerplein 50
Office # 109, First Floor Sadiq Plaza , The Mall, Lahore , Pakistan. 54000
Tel: +923234751623
Email: [email protected]
Muhammad Nouman Shams, Attorney-at-Law
Qazi Law Associates, Advocates & Legal Consultants
Suite 22, Taj Arcade, 3rd Floor, 73 Jail Road, Lahore 54000 Pakistan
Tel: (92 321) 400 0080
Email: [email protected]/ [email protected]
Tomasz Zalewski, Partner
Bird & Bird
Bird & Bird Szepietowski i wspólnicy sp.k. Ks. I. Skorupki 5 00-546
Warsaw Poland
Tel: +48 22 583 79 46
Email: [email protected]
Michał Śmiechowski, Junior Associate
Bird & Bird
Bird & Bird Szepietowski i wspólnicy sp.k. Ks. I. Skorupki 5 00-546
Warsaw Poland
Tel: +48 22 583 79 46
Email: [email protected]
Mirela Takacs, Lawyer
Mirela Takács Law Office
40G Predeal St., ap. 2
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Tel: +40 757 240 426
Email: [email protected]
Oana Kacsó, Legal Advisor
Colegiul Consilierilor Juridic din Romania
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Tel: ++40743866093.
Email: [email protected]
Claudia Wallman, Specialist Counsel
Mannheimer Swartling
Norrlandsgatan 21
111 43 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46709777356
Email: [email protected]
Håkan Nordling, Specialist Counsel
Setterwalls Advokatbyrå
Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 40425 Gothenburg, Sweden
Tel: +46 725 293 016
Email: [email protected]
Isabelle Klingmyr, Associate (LLM)
Setterwalls Advokatbyrå
Sankt Eriksgatan 5, 40425 Gothenburg, Sweden
Tel: +46 725 293 273
Email: i[email protected]
Thomas Contin, Lawyer
Archilex Consulting SA
Via Serafino Balestra, 9 - 6900
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0)919-225-678
Email: [email protected]
Dr. André Wahrenberger, Partner
Blum & Grob Attorneys at Law Ltd.
Neumuehlequai 6 | P.O. Box
CH-8021 Zurich, Switzerland
Tel: +41 58 320 00 00
Email: [email protected]
Jaime I. Cheng, Of Counsel
Lee, Tsai & Partners Attorneys at Law
9F, 218 Tun Hwa South Road
Taipei 106, Taiwan, R.O.C
Tel: 886 2 2378 5780
Email: [email protected]
Mykyta Torubka, Counsel, Head of IT practice
Moris Group Law Firm
M8 Business Center, 8B Moskovska street,
Kyiv 01010, Ukraine
Tel: +380637075233
Email: [email protected]
Timothy Astley, Senior Associate Solicitor
Moorcrofts LLP
Thames House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road
Marlow, England, SL7 1PB
Email: [email protected]
Ian Edwards, Partners
Bird & Bird LLP
12 New Fetter Lane
London EC4A 1JP, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Giles Hawkins
Ashfords LLP
1 New Fetter Lane London EC4A 1AN
Direct +44 20 7544 2432
[email protected]
Mark Henley, Partner
Bisley Law
14 Cavendish Place,
London W1G 9DJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Ryan Lin, Associate
Clifford Chance LLP
10 Upper Bank St
London E14 5JJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Christopher McCormick, Paralegal
Moorcrofts LLP
Thames House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road, Marlow, Bucks SL7 1PB
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 (0) 1628 470000
Benjamin Ross, CIPP/E, Partner
Bortstein Legal Group
London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44(0) 20 3409 7035
Email: [email protected]
Simon Cloke, Partner
Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP
1 Wood Street
London EC2V 7WS, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
James Ruane, Associate
Eversheds LLP
Bridgewater Place, Water Lane
Leeds LS11 5DR, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Mike Turner, Associate
Eversheds LLP
1 Royal Standard Place
Nottingham NG1 6FZ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
James Walsh, Partner
Eversheds LLP
1 Wood Street
London EC2V 7WS, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Alan Wetterhahn, Partner
Fladgate LLP
16 Great Queen Street
London WC2B 5DG, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
James Wilkinson, Associate
Kemp Little LLP
4th floor, 138 Cheapside
London EC2V 6BJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Emma Flett, Partner
Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
30 St Mary Axe
London EC3A 8EP, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Aimee Wang, Associate
Linklaters LLP
One Silk Street
London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7456 4899
Email: [email protected]
Sophie Burton-Jones, Principal Associate
Mills & Reeve LLP
Botanic House, 100 Hills Road
Cambridge CB2 1PH, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Andrew Katz, Managing Partner
Moorcrofts
James House, Mere Park, Dedmere Road
Marlow SL7 1FJ, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Eleanor Locke, Senior Associate
Osborne Clarke
2 Temple Back East, Temple Quay
Bristol BS1 6EG, United Kingdom
Email: [email protected]
Lori Semaan, Legal Consultant
Independent
London, United Kingdom
Tel:
Email: [email protected]
Philip Trillmich, Partner
White & Case LLP
5 Old Broad St
London, United Kingdom
Tel: +44 20 7532 1000
Email: [email protected]
Ritika Narang, Paralegal
Marks & Clerk Law
15 Fetter Lane,
London EC4A 1BW, UK
Email: [email protected]
Claire Chalmers, Associate
Marks & Clerk Law LLP
15 Fetter Lane,
London EC4A 1BW, UK
Email: [email protected]
John de Rohan-Truba, Of Counsel
Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
30 St Mary Axe,
London EC3A 8AF, UK
Tel: +44 20 7469 2000
Email: [email protected]
Jack Shreeve, Associate Solicitor
Birketts LLP
Kingfisher House, 1 Gilders Way,
Norwich NR3 1UB
Email: [email protected]
Stephen Reeves, Senior Associate
Pinsent Masons LLPP
30 Crown Place, Earl St,
London EC2A 4ES
Tel: +442076670109
Email: [email protected]