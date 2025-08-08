Building, managing, and growing a successful application security (AppSec) program from the ground up is a challenge from a planning and a resource allocation perspective, but it’s also easy to get mired in day-to-day tactical operations and lose sight of the big picture strategy. Whether you’re creating your first AppSec program or need expert program management to move security left in your software development life cycle, Black Duck can help. Our expert Professional Services team can help you implement the technology, address the risks, and achieve your business objectives.
From onboarding to defining and scoping integrations, our highly skilled Professional Services team works together with you with accountability and trust.
Empowering your team with program management services
The designated program manager works with the stakeholders to develop and execute an application security strategy tailored to your diverse and distributed development needs.
On-demand and premium support
Premium support includes accelerated and priority response times, 24x7 escalation for critical issues, and a personalized engagement with your technical account manager to ensure that your issues are resolved quickly.
Maximum performance with minimum downtime
The Black Duck team is your trusted pit crew, keeping you up and running with little to no downtime, so you can confidently run your business and thrive.
We sincerely appreciate the human interaction and the support from Black Duck. We feel that our voices are heard, our issues are addressed, and our needs are met. We also appreciate that Black Duck is willing to take our requests and build them into their roadmap which they shared with us. This relationship moves beyond just supplier-client relationship and into partnership."
Agilent Technologies|
Life Sciences Industry
Source: 451 Research, Voice of the Enterprise: Information Security, Vendor Evaluations 2019
Services that focus on value-driven objectives to achieve your risk management goals faster.Download the datasheet
On-demand, direct access, with fast response times gets you back in control in no time.Download the datasheet
Best-in-class support to assist and resolve problems critical to your business.Download the datasheet