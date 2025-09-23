The solution

Black Duck demonstrated that it provided the most comprehensive and industry-proven dynamic application security testing (DAST) solution. Continuous Dynamic™ can monitor and scan hundreds of applications in production 24/7 in a production-safe manner, and it provides the rich business logic assessment that the organization needed to confidently release its applications to its customers.

Given the size and complexity of the project, Black Duck proposed a comprehensive AppSec portfolio and later added Continuous Dynamic Auto API. The organization’s application security team scaled its program with a suite of Black Duck solutions.

Continuous Dynamic. This solution provides continuous scanning, a low false-positive rate, access to security experts, and reporting metrics that detail performance over time in discovered and remediated security vulnerabilities by criticality.

This solution provides continuous scanning, a low false-positive rate, access to security experts, and reporting metrics that detail performance over time in discovered and remediated security vulnerabilities by criticality. Business logic assessments . Business logic assessments (BLAs) are manual assessments performed by Black Duck security engineers who look for application security vulnerabilities that cannot be tested for effectively by an automated solution.

. Business logic assessments (BLAs) are manual assessments performed by Black Duck security engineers who look for application security vulnerabilities that cannot be tested for effectively by an automated solution. Continuous Dynamic Auto API. Continuous Dynamic Auto API provides highly scalable, accurate, and fully automated vulnerability scanning for web service APIs, and public-, private-, and internal-facing APIs.