Improved compliance and risk management

Business logic assessments (BLAs) are manual assessments performed by security engineers to look for application vulnerabilities that cannot be effectively found in an automated fashion. For development and security teams, BLAs complement the automated testing of Continuous Dynamic and help ensure regulatory compliance. These vulnerabilities include cross-site scripting, fingerprinting, content spoofing, cross-site request forgery, URL redirector abuse, brute force, and more.

More than 22% of the total vulnerabilities found were detected through the BLAs. Around 80% of the vulnerabilities found through BLAs had Critical to Medium rating.

Collaborating closely with Black Duck threat intelligence experts, the organization’s security team is able to identify real-time threats faster and share their findings with others in the organization.