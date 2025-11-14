Bring accurate SAST and SCA to the development environment. Get easy onboarding and continuous synchronization of Black Duck scans in GitHub repositories.
GitHub is a powerful and flexible platform that helps development teams efficiently build and deploy applications at the speed their business demands. But organizations need to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities, so they require more-comprehensive application security solutions than what GitHub Advanced Security tools can offer.
Black Duck Polaris™ Platform, Coverity® Static Analysis, and Black Duck® SCA integrate into GitHub workflows to provide in-depth security analysis. They quickly identify issues in open source and proprietary code, so you can remove defects and vulnerabilities before they’re exploited.
To deliver highly secure applications at speed, top organizations rely on the Black Duck Security GitHub app integration to address the following use cases.
Manage open source risk and third-party dependencies in binaries, containers, source, and AI-generated code. You gain deep insights into the security, license, compliance, and quality details of open source code, while robust policies automate governance.
Whether you need help identifying hard-to-find defects and vulnerabilities or you need to quickly find issues in new or changed source code, Black Duck delivers accurate results that won't slow you down.
The Black Duck Security GitHub app automates scans of GitHub repositories with Polaris, Black Duck SCA, and Coverity to improve the quality and security of your applications.
Simplify onboarding
Trigger SAST and SCA scans
Secure vulnerable open source