The Black Duck Security GitHub app simplifies GitHub repo onboarding to accelerate time to value, scale security testing, and improve the developer experience.

GitHub security, simplified

Bring accurate SAST and SCA to the development environment. Get easy onboarding and continuous synchronization of Black Duck scans in GitHub repositories.

Why integrate Black Duck with GitHub?

GitHub is a powerful and flexible platform that helps development teams efficiently build and deploy applications at the speed their business demands. But organizations need to identify and remediate critical vulnerabilities, so they require more-comprehensive application security solutions than what GitHub Advanced Security tools can offer.

Black Duck Polaris Platform, Coverity® Static Analysis, and Black Duck® SCA integrate into GitHub workflows to provide in-depth security analysis. They quickly identify issues in open source and proprietary code, so you can remove defects and vulnerabilities before they’re exploited.

Black Duck solutions deliver

  • Bulk onboarding and continuous synchronization
    Automate security scans quickly across your full portfolio.
     
  • Automated SAST and SCA scans
    Trigger security scans with pull requests and receive fix pull requests and scan results as PR comments.  
     
  • Scalable security testing
    Improve your security posture by automating policy-based scans that can break builds and flag violations as they occur.
     
  • Superior code quality
    Find defects and security vulnerabilities with in-depth code scans before they threaten your business.
     
  • Secure dependencies
    Confidently detect open source components and third-party dependencies in source code, binaries, containers, and AI-generated code.
     
  • Supply chain visibility
    Get complete visibility into your supply chain with binary analysis, snippet analysis, CodePrint analysis, and container scanning.

Common use cases

To deliver highly secure applications at speed, top organizations rely on the Black Duck Security GitHub app integration to address the following use cases.

Fewer software supply chain risks

Manage open source risk and third-party dependencies in binaries, containers, source, and AI-generated code. You gain deep insights into the security, license, compliance, and quality details of open source code, while robust policies automate governance.

Secure, high-quality software

Whether you need help identifying hard-to-find defects and vulnerabilities or you need to quickly find issues in new or changed source code, Black Duck delivers accurate results that won't slow you down.

GitHub security integration with Black Duck

The Black Duck Security GitHub app automates scans of GitHub repositories with Polaris, Black Duck SCA, and Coverity to improve the quality and security of your applications.

Simplify onboarding

Streamline onboarding and synchronization of GitHub repositories to automate security scans across your full portfolio.

Trigger SAST and SCA scans

Run scans on pull requests to identify vulnerabilities and defects in new or changed code.

Secure vulnerable open source

Automatically prevent attacks without requiring developer involvement.

The Black Duck Security GitHub app

