Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - JavaScript

Category CWE Description

A1: Broken Access Control 1345 Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.

A2: Cryptographic Failures 1346 Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.

A3: Injection 1347 Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.

A4: Insecure Design 1348 Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.

A5: Security Misconfiguration 1349 Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.

A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components 1352 Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.

A7: Identification and Authentication Failures 1353 Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.

A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures 1354 Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.

A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures 1355 Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.