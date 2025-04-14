|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
917
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an Expression Language Statement ("Expression Language Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Apex
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - C/C++
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
90
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an LDAP Query ("LDAP Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
RISKY_CRYPTO
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
1030
|
XML External Entities (XXE)
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - C#
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - CUDA
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
613
|
Insufficient Session Expiration
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
SQLI
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
548
|
Exposure of Information Through Directory Listing
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Go
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
90
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an LDAP Query ("LDAP Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
564
|
SQL Injection: Hibernate
|
A1: Injection
|
917
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an Expression Language Statement ("Expression Language Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
384
|
Session Fixation
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
613
|
Insufficient Session Expiration
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Java
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
613
|
Insufficient Session Expiration
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
548
|
Exposure of Information Through Directory Listing
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - JavaScript
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Kotlin
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - PHP
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
1030
|
XML External Entities (XXE)
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
1031
|
Broken Access Control
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Python
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
295
|
Improper Certificate Validation
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A9: Insecure Deserialization
|
1035
|
Using Components with Known Vulnerabilities
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - Ruby
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A6: Vulnerable and Outdated Components
|
1352
|
Components, such as libraries, frameworks, and other software modules, run with the same privileges as the application. If a vulnerable component is exploited, such an attack can facilitate serious data loss or server takeover. Applications and APIs using components with known vulnerabilities may undermine application defenses and enable various attacks and impacts.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|Coverity Version 2024.12.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.9.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.6.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2024.3.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.12.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.9.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.6.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2023.3.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2022.6.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2021.12.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Injection
|
77
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in a Command ("Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
78
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an OS Command ("OS Command Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
88
|
Improper Neutralization of Argument Delimiters in a Command ("Argument Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
89
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an SQL Command ("SQL Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
90
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements used in an LDAP Query ("LDAP Injection")
|
A1: Injection
|
91
|
XML Injection (aka Blind XPath Injection)
|
A1: Injection
|
943
|
Improper Neutralization of Special Elements in Data Query Logic
|
A1: Injection
|
1027
|
Injection
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
256
|
Plaintext Storage of a Password
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
287
|
Improper Authentication
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
522
|
Insufficiently Protected Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
523
|
Unprotected Transport of Credentials
|
A2: Broken Authentication
|
1028
|
Broken Authentication
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
311
|
Missing Encryption of Sensitive Data
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
312
|
Cleartext Storage of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
319
|
Cleartext Transmission of Sensitive Information
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
320
|
Key Management Errors
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
326
|
Inadequate Encryption Strength
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
327
|
Use of a Broken or Risky Cryptographic Algorithm
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
328
|
Reversible One-Way Hash
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
359
|
Exposure of Private Personal Information to an Unauthorized Actor
|
A3: Sensitive Data Exposure
|
1029
|
Sensitive Data Exposure
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
611
|
Improper Restriction of XML External Entity Reference
|
A4: XML External Entities (XXE)
|
776
|
Improper Restriction of Recursive Entity References in DTDs ("XML Entity Expansion")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
22
|
Improper Limitation of a Pathname to a Restricted Directory ("Path Traversal")
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
284
|
Improper Access Control
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
285
|
Improper Authorization
|
A5: Broken Access Control
|
639
|
Authorization Bypass Through User-Controlled Key
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
16
|
Configuration
|
A6: Security Misconfiguration
|
209
|
Generation of Error Message Containing Sensitive Information
|
A7: Cross-Site Scripting (XSS)
|
79
|
Improper Neutralization of Input During Web Page Generation ("Cross-site Scripting")
|
A8: Insecure Deserialization
|
502
|
Deserialization of Untrusted Data
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
223
|
Omission of Security-relevant Information
|
A10: Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|
778
|
Insufficient Logging
|Coverity Version 2022.9.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2022.12.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|Coverity Version 2025.3.0 - VB.NET
|Category
|CWE
|Description
|
A1: Broken Access Control
|
1345
|
Restrictions on what authenticated users are allowed to do are often not properly enforced. Attackers can exploit these flaws to access unauthorized functionality and/or data, such as access other users' accounts, view sensitive files, modify other users' data, change access rights, etc.
|
A2: Cryptographic Failures
|
1346
|
Many web applications and APIs do not properly protect sensitive data, such as financial, healthcare, and PII. Attackers may steal or modify such weakly protected data to conduct credit card fraud, identity theft, or other crimes. Sensitive data may be compromised without extra protection, such as encryption at rest or in transit, and requires special precautions when exchanged with the browser.
|
A3: Injection
|
1347
|
Injection flaws, such as SQL, NoSQL, OS, and LDAP injection, occur when untrusted data is sent to an interpreter as part of a command or query. The attacker's hostile data can trick the interpreter into executing unintended commands or accessing data without proper authorization.
|
A4: Insecure Design
|
1348
|
Insecure design encompasses a wide range of vulnerabilities related to design flaws, as opposed to implementation flaws. A design is insecure if it is vulnerable even when implemented as specified. Insecure designs may be prevented through practices such as using threat modelling for key flows, integrating security into user stories, validating critical flows with tests for use-cases and misuse-cases, among others.
|
A5: Security Misconfiguration
|
1349
|
Security misconfiguration is commonly a result of insecure default configurations, incomplete or ad hoc configurations, open cloud storage, misconfigured HTTP headers, and verbose error messages containing sensitive information. Not only must all operating systems, frameworks, libraries, and applications be securely configured, but they must be patched/upgraded in a timely fashion.
|
A7: Identification and Authentication Failures
|
1353
|
Application functions related to authentication and session management are often implemented incorrectly, allowing attackers to compromise passwords, keys, or session tokens, or to exploit other implementation flaws to assume other users' identities temporarily or permanently.
|
A8: Software and Data Integrity Failures
|
1354
|
Software and data integrity failures result from inadequate protection against untrusted code or data. For example, software that uses libraries or plugins from untrusted sources may be vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, and data that is deserialized without proper integrity checks may be vulnerable to remote code execution.
|
A9: Security Logging and Monitoring Failures
|
1355
|
Insufficient logging and monitoring, coupled with missing or ineffective integration with incident response, allows attackers to further attack systems, maintain persistence, pivot to more systems, and tamper, extract, or destroy data. Most breach studies show time to detect a breach is over 200 days, typically detected by external parties rather than internal processes or monitoring.
|
A10: Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF)
|
918
|
Server-side request forgery occurs when a server is coerced into making a request to an unintended resource, possibly through a user-specified URL, port, or protocol. Such requests may bypass protection such as firewalls or access control lists.