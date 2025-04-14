Ensure the safety, reliability, and security of U.S. Department of Defense information systems

Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) are configuration guidelines and hardening frameworks provided by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). To date, DISA has issued more than 450 STIGs, and one of them focuses on application security. This application security and development (ASD) STIG is derived from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) 800-53 and related documents, and it defines the guidelines for use throughout the application development life cycle. This STIG provides guidance to promote the development, integration, and updating of secure applications.

APSC-DV-000060

The application must clear temporary storage and cookies when the session is terminated.

APSC-DV-000170

The application must implement cryptographic mechanisms to protect the integrity of remote access sessions.

APSC-DV-000500

The application must prevent non-privileged users from executing privileged functions to include disabling, circumventing, or altering implemented security safeguards/countermeasures.

APSC-DV-000510

The application must execute without excessive account permissions.

APSC-DV-000530

The application must enforce the limit of three consecutive invalid logon attempts by a user during a 15 minute time period.

APSC-DV-000580

The application must display the time and date of the users last successful logon.

APSC-DV-000590

The application must protect against an individual (or process acting on behalf of an individual) falsely denying having performed organization-defined actions to be covered by non-repudiation.

APSC-DV-000650

The application must not write sensitive data into the application logs.

APSC-DV-000670

The application must record a time stamp indicating when the event occurred.

APSC-DV-000700

The application must record the username or user ID of the user associated with the event.

APSC-DV-000940

The application must log application shutdown events.

APSC-DV-000950

The application must log destination IP addresses.

APSC-DV-000960

The application must log user actions involving access to data.

APSC-DV-000970

The application must log user actions involving changes to data.

APSC-DV-001120

The application must shut down by default upon audit failure (unless availability is an overriding concern).

APSC-DV-001280

The application must protect audit information from any type of unauthorized read access.

APSC-DV-001290

The application must protect audit information from unauthorized modification.

APSC-DV-001300

The application must protect audit information from unauthorized deletion.

APSC-DV-001350

The application must use cryptographic mechanisms to protect the integrity of audit information.

APSC-DV-001360

Application audit tools must be cryptographically hashed.

APSC-DV-001370

The integrity of the audit tools must be validated by checking the files for changes in the cryptographic hash value.

APSC-DV-001390

The application must prohibit user installation of software without explicit privileged status.

APSC-DV-001550

The application must use multifactor (Alt. Token) authentication for network access to privileged accounts.

APSC-DV-001580

The application must use multifactor (e.g., CAC, Alt. Token) authentication for network access to non-privileged accounts.

APSC-DV-001590

The application must use multifactor (Alt. Token) authentication for local access to privileged accounts.

APSC-DV-001600

The application must use multifactor (e.g., CAC, Alt. Token) authentication for local access to non-privileged accounts.

APSC-DV-001650

The application must authenticate all network connected endpoint devices before establishing any connection.

APSC-DV-001660

Service-Oriented Applications handling non-releasable data must authenticate endpoint devices via mutual SSL/TLS.

APSC-DV-001680

The application must enforce a minimum 15-character password length.

APSC-DV-001690

The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one upper-case character be used.

APSC-DV-001700

The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one lower-case character be used.

APSC-DV-001710

The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one numeric character be used.

APSC-DV-001720

The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one special character be used.

APSC-DV-001740

The application must only store cryptographic representations of passwords.

APSC-DV-001750

The application must transmit only cryptographically-protected passwords.

APSC-DV-001770

The application must enforce a 60-day maximum password lifetime restriction.

APSC-DV-001795

The application password must not be changeable by users other than the administrator or the user with which the password is associated.

APSC-DV-001810

The application, when utilizing PKI-based authentication, must validate certificates by constructing a certification path (which includes status information) to an accepted trust anchor.

APSC-DV-001820

The application, when using PKI-based authentication, must enforce authorized access to the corresponding private key.

APSC-DV-001830

The application must map the authenticated identity to the individual user or group account for PKI-based authentication.

APSC-DV-001840

The application, for PKI-based authentication, must implement a local cache of revocation data to support path discovery and validation in case of the inability to access revocation information via the network.

APSC-DV-001850

The application must not display passwords/PINs as clear text.

APSC-DV-001970

The application must employ strong authenticators in the establishment of non-local maintenance and diagnostic sessions.

APSC-DV-001995

The application must not be vulnerable to race conditions.

APSC-DV-002000

The application must terminate all network connections associated with a communications session at the end of the session.

APSC-DV-002220

The application must set the secure flag on session cookies.

APSC-DV-002230

The application must not expose session IDs.

APSC-DV-002240

The application must destroy the session ID value and/or cookie on logoff or browser close.

APSC-DV-002250

Applications must use system-generated session identifiers that protect against session fixation.

APSC-DV-002260

Applications must validate session identifiers.

APSC-DV-002280

The application must not re-use or recycle session IDs.

APSC-DV-002300

The application must only allow the use of DoD-approved certificate authorities for verification of the establishment of protected sessions.

APSC-DV-002310

The application must fail to a secure state if system initialization fails, shutdown fails, or aborts fail.

APSC-DV-002370

The application must maintain a separate execution domain for each executing process.

APSC-DV-002380

Applications must prevent unauthorized and unintended information transfer via shared system resources.

APSC-DV-002390

XML-based applications must mitigate DoS attacks by using XML filters, parser options, or gateways.

APSC-DV-002400

The application must restrict the ability to launch Denial of Service (DoS) attacks against itself or other information systems.

APSC-DV-002440

The application must protect the confidentiality and integrity of transmitted information.

APSC-DV-002460

The application must maintain the confidentiality and integrity of information during preparation for transmission.

APSC-DV-002470

The application must maintain the confidentiality and integrity of information during reception.

APSC-DV-002480

The application must not disclose unnecessary information to users.

APSC-DV-002485

The application must not store sensitive information in hidden fields.

APSC-DV-002490

The application must protect from Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

APSC-DV-002500

The application must protect from Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerabilities.

APSC-DV-002510

The application must protect from command injection.

APSC-DV-002520

The application must protect from canonical representation vulnerabilities.

APSC-DV-002530

The application must validate all input.

APSC-DV-002540

The application must not be vulnerable to SQL Injection.

APSC-DV-002550

The application must not be vulnerable to XML-oriented attacks.

APSC-DV-002560

The application must not be subject to input handling vulnerabilities.

APSC-DV-002570

The application must generate error messages that provide information necessary for corrective actions without revealing information that could be exploited by adversaries.

APSC-DV-002590

The application must not be vulnerable to overflow attacks.

APSC-DV-003100

The application must use encryption to implement key exchange and authenticate endpoints prior to establishing a communication channel for key exchange.

APSC-DV-003110

The application must not contain embedded authentication data.

APSC-DV-003235

The application must not be subject to error handling vulnerabilities.

APSC-DV-003300

The designer must ensure uncategorized or emerging mobile code is not used in applications.

APSC-DV-003320

Protections against DoS attacks must be implemented.

