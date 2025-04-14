Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) are configuration guidelines and hardening frameworks provided by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). To date, DISA has issued more than 450 STIGs, and one of them focuses on application security. This application security and development (ASD) STIG is derived from National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) 800-53 and related documents, and it defines the guidelines for use throughout the application development life cycle. This STIG provides guidance to promote the development, integration, and updating of secure applications.
STIG ID
Description
APSC-DV-000060
The application must clear temporary storage and cookies when the session is terminated.
APSC-DV-000170
The application must implement cryptographic mechanisms to protect the integrity of remote access sessions.
APSC-DV-000500
The application must prevent non-privileged users from executing privileged functions to include disabling, circumventing, or altering implemented security safeguards/countermeasures.
APSC-DV-000510
The application must execute without excessive account permissions.
APSC-DV-000530
The application must enforce the limit of three consecutive invalid logon attempts by a user during a 15 minute time period.
APSC-DV-000580
The application must display the time and date of the users last successful logon.
APSC-DV-000590
The application must protect against an individual (or process acting on behalf of an individual) falsely denying having performed organization-defined actions to be covered by non-repudiation.
APSC-DV-000650
The application must not write sensitive data into the application logs.
APSC-DV-000670
The application must record a time stamp indicating when the event occurred.
APSC-DV-000700
The application must record the username or user ID of the user associated with the event.
APSC-DV-000940
The application must log application shutdown events.
APSC-DV-000950
The application must log destination IP addresses.
APSC-DV-000960
The application must log user actions involving access to data.
APSC-DV-000970
The application must log user actions involving changes to data.
APSC-DV-001120
The application must shut down by default upon audit failure (unless availability is an overriding concern).
APSC-DV-001280
The application must protect audit information from any type of unauthorized read access.
APSC-DV-001290
The application must protect audit information from unauthorized modification.
APSC-DV-001300
The application must protect audit information from unauthorized deletion.
APSC-DV-001350
The application must use cryptographic mechanisms to protect the integrity of audit information.
APSC-DV-001360
Application audit tools must be cryptographically hashed.
APSC-DV-001370
The integrity of the audit tools must be validated by checking the files for changes in the cryptographic hash value.
APSC-DV-001390
The application must prohibit user installation of software without explicit privileged status.
APSC-DV-001550
The application must use multifactor (Alt. Token) authentication for network access to privileged accounts.
APSC-DV-001580
The application must use multifactor (e.g., CAC, Alt. Token) authentication for network access to non-privileged accounts.
APSC-DV-001590
The application must use multifactor (Alt. Token) authentication for local access to privileged accounts.
APSC-DV-001600
The application must use multifactor (e.g., CAC, Alt. Token) authentication for local access to non-privileged accounts.
APSC-DV-001650
The application must authenticate all network connected endpoint devices before establishing any connection.
APSC-DV-001660
Service-Oriented Applications handling non-releasable data must authenticate endpoint devices via mutual SSL/TLS.
APSC-DV-001680
The application must enforce a minimum 15-character password length.
APSC-DV-001690
The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one upper-case character be used.
APSC-DV-001700
The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one lower-case character be used.
APSC-DV-001710
The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one numeric character be used.
APSC-DV-001720
The application must enforce password complexity by requiring that at least one special character be used.
APSC-DV-001740
The application must only store cryptographic representations of passwords.
APSC-DV-001750
The application must transmit only cryptographically-protected passwords.
APSC-DV-001770
The application must enforce a 60-day maximum password lifetime restriction.
APSC-DV-001795
The application password must not be changeable by users other than the administrator or the user with which the password is associated.
APSC-DV-001810
The application, when utilizing PKI-based authentication, must validate certificates by constructing a certification path (which includes status information) to an accepted trust anchor.
APSC-DV-001820
The application, when using PKI-based authentication, must enforce authorized access to the corresponding private key.
APSC-DV-001830
The application must map the authenticated identity to the individual user or group account for PKI-based authentication.
APSC-DV-001840
The application, for PKI-based authentication, must implement a local cache of revocation data to support path discovery and validation in case of the inability to access revocation information via the network.
APSC-DV-001850
The application must not display passwords/PINs as clear text.
APSC-DV-001970
The application must employ strong authenticators in the establishment of non-local maintenance and diagnostic sessions.
APSC-DV-001995
The application must not be vulnerable to race conditions.
APSC-DV-002000
The application must terminate all network connections associated with a communications session at the end of the session.
APSC-DV-002220
The application must set the secure flag on session cookies.
APSC-DV-002230
The application must not expose session IDs.
APSC-DV-002240
The application must destroy the session ID value and/or cookie on logoff or browser close.
APSC-DV-002250
Applications must use system-generated session identifiers that protect against session fixation.
APSC-DV-002260
Applications must validate session identifiers.
APSC-DV-002280
The application must not re-use or recycle session IDs.
APSC-DV-002300
The application must only allow the use of DoD-approved certificate authorities for verification of the establishment of protected sessions.
APSC-DV-002310
The application must fail to a secure state if system initialization fails, shutdown fails, or aborts fail.
APSC-DV-002370
The application must maintain a separate execution domain for each executing process.
APSC-DV-002380
Applications must prevent unauthorized and unintended information transfer via shared system resources.
APSC-DV-002390
XML-based applications must mitigate DoS attacks by using XML filters, parser options, or gateways.
APSC-DV-002400
The application must restrict the ability to launch Denial of Service (DoS) attacks against itself or other information systems.
APSC-DV-002440
The application must protect the confidentiality and integrity of transmitted information.
APSC-DV-002460
The application must maintain the confidentiality and integrity of information during preparation for transmission.
APSC-DV-002470
The application must maintain the confidentiality and integrity of information during reception.
APSC-DV-002480
The application must not disclose unnecessary information to users.
APSC-DV-002485
The application must not store sensitive information in hidden fields.
APSC-DV-002490
The application must protect from Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
APSC-DV-002500
The application must protect from Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerabilities.
APSC-DV-002510
The application must protect from command injection.
APSC-DV-002520
The application must protect from canonical representation vulnerabilities.
APSC-DV-002530
The application must validate all input.
APSC-DV-002540
The application must not be vulnerable to SQL Injection.
APSC-DV-002550
The application must not be vulnerable to XML-oriented attacks.
APSC-DV-002560
The application must not be subject to input handling vulnerabilities.
APSC-DV-002570
The application must generate error messages that provide information necessary for corrective actions without revealing information that could be exploited by adversaries.
APSC-DV-002590
The application must not be vulnerable to overflow attacks.
APSC-DV-003100
The application must use encryption to implement key exchange and authenticate endpoints prior to establishing a communication channel for key exchange.
APSC-DV-003110
The application must not contain embedded authentication data.
APSC-DV-003235
The application must not be subject to error handling vulnerabilities.
APSC-DV-003300
The designer must ensure uncategorized or emerging mobile code is not used in applications.
APSC-DV-003320
Protections against DoS attacks must be implemented.