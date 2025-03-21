Explore the technology alliance partner ecosystem

Black Duck partners with the technology industry’s leading organizations to create joint customer value. Through our partnerships, customers receive the application security (AppSec) solutions they need without impacting their application development and deployment efforts. Black Duck technology alliance partners include:

Use secure, cloud-native applications developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) CI/CD tools and deployed on AWS infrastructure.

Secure code that is stored in GitHub and built and tested using GitHub Actions.

Build security into the CloudBees CI/CD software pipelines.

Seamlessly use Black Duck AppSec tools with Microsoft application development solutions, from Visual Studio to Azure.

Bring security to the Google serverless CI/CD platform or applications deployed on Google Cloud infrastructure.

Partner with a proven leader that understands AppSec

Recognized by independent analysts including Gartner® and Forrester® as a leader in AppSec testing, Black Duck is a global company and the largest solution provider in the AppSec testing industry, and we are committed to investing in research and development.

Black Duck also supports cross-sector-enabling technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) for embedded and industrial controls, the cloud, containers, microservices, and mobile, as well as key industries including:

A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Black Duck is committed to enabling our customers to build secure, high-quality software faster. With our robust technology partnerships and integrations, customers can shift left seamlessly by bringing quality and security into the software development process.

The Black Duck AppSec portfolio helps customers meet stringent security standards and includes a complete suite of DevSecOps tools for static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis.

Experience the benefits of being a technology alliance partner

Collaborate, integrate, and interoperate with Black Duck AppSec tools to transform how software is built, deployed, and operated.

Receive technical and marketing resources to deliver software security and quality to joint customers.

Requirements

Join

Build

  • Architecture proposal diagram
  • Demo run book
  • Live demo with and formal audit and approval by Black Duck solution experts
Market

  • Commitment to develop co-branded promotional collateral
  • Joint go-to-market plan proposal
  • Channel partner selection

Benefits

Technology alliance partners can take advantage of build and marketing benefits.

Build benefits

  • Developer support. Receive complimentary NFR licenses, Black Duck tool API access, and guides for design, development, and integration.
  • Product training. Stay informed and up-to-date about Black Duck solutions with access to training for the latest business, technical, and marketing content.
  • Integration audits. Verify your joint integrations through an architecture and product review by Black Duck solution experts.
  • Community support access. Engage with Black Duck customers, partners, and industry experts through the Black Duck community.

Marketing benefits

  • Partner logos. Promote your Black Duck Partner Program membership and Black Duck-verified integrations with Technology Alliance Partner and Verified Black Duck Ready logos.
  • Directory listings. Showcase your company on the Black Duck partner directory and any verified joint integrations on the Black Duck integrations directory.
  • Verified joint promotions. Amplify your GTM strategy on Black Duck social media, blogs, and marketing assets.
  • Sales interlock. Engage with your Black Duck sales and channel counterpart to drive demand and opportunity for verified joint integrations.

Become a technology alliance partner

Thank you for your interest in partnering with Black Duck

Black Duck partners with leading security companies to help customers build secure, high-quality software faster.

What happens after you apply

We will review your inquiry and contact you within three business days with an update on your status. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.

For questions or concerns

Email us at [email protected].

 

