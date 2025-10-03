Explore the strategic alliance partner ecosystem

Black Duck partners with leading organizations to create joint customer value. Through our partnerships, customers receive the application security (AppSec) solutions they need without impacting their application development and deployment efforts. Black Duck strategic alliance partners include:

NowSecure

Black Duck, in partnership with NowSecure, now offers continuous automated mobile app security testing software to bridge the gap between manual testing and pen testing. This offering provides rapid automated static, dynamic, interactive, and APIsec analysis of Android (.apk/.aab) and iOS (.ipa) binaries on real devices, enabling full-coverage assessments that are completed in minutes.
Secure Code Warrior logo

Secure Code Warrior delivers impactful security training for DevSecOps with interactive eLearning and hands-on labs, enhancing developers' secure coding capabilities to fix issues detected by Black Duck's portfolio and to preclude new issues directly at the developer desktop.

Partner with a proven leader that understands AppSec

Recognized by independent analysts including Gartner® and Forrester® as a leader in AppSec testing, Black Duck is a global company and the largest solution provider in the AppSec testing industry, and we are committed to investing in research and development.

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing

Black Duck placed highest for Ability to Execute and farthest to the right for Completeness of Vision.

See why