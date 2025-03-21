Black Duck partners with key solution providers worldwide to help customers build secure software faster. These partners resell Black Duck application security (AppSec) solutions as well as deliver joint AppSec solutions, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Black Duck solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of cloud migration and digital transformation projects.
Value-added resellers (VARs), also known as channel partners, are IT experts that resell products and services combined with their own unique services and technical capabilities.
The Black Duck global network of VARs is integral to delivering an optimal customer experience.
Managed security service providers (MSSPs) offer outsourced security services to organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. MSSPs offer specialized expertise and advanced security technologies.
The Black Duck MSSP program helps you deliver industry-leading AppSec services to your customers.
System integrators (SIs) specialize in bringing component subsystems together and ensure they function seamlessly. SIs also solve automation problems.
Black Duck SIs are leading consulting and technology service providers that help customers improve performance and create value by delivering next-generation cloud, open source, security, and compliance solutions.
Global system integrators (GSIs) implement large-scale digital transformation projects that often must adhere to complex international regulations.
Black Duck partners with SIs that enable procurement teams from U.S. federal agencies and government contractors to acquire Black Duck AppSec tools that meet specific requirements.
In addition, Black Duck AppSec tools are available on U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology (GSA MAS IT, previously known as IT Schedule 70) through a government supplier, which can help speed the procurement process.
Black Duck partners with SIs that enable procurement teams from U.S. federal agencies and government contractors to acquire Black Duck AppSec tools that meet specific requirements.
Black Duck supports cross-sector-enabling technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) for embedded and industrial controls, the cloud, containers, microservices, and mobile, as well as key industries, including
Black Duck is committed to inspiring and incentivizing our authorized solution provider partners to grow with us by selling the industry’s leading AppSec solutions to meet customer requirements.
The Black Duck AppSec portfolio is designed to meet stringent security standards and includes a complete suite of DevSecOps tools and services for static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis.
Drive growth and profitability to expand your security business to the next level.
As a Black Duck authorized solution provider partner, you will receive training, resources, hands-on support, and financial incentives to grow your security business at your own pace. Extend your security transformation conversations with
Black Duck partners with leading security companies to help customers build secure, high-quality software faster.
Your application will be forwarded to a Black Duck channel development director for review. We will contact you within three business days with an update on the status of your application. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.
Email us at [email protected].