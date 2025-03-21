System integrators

System integrators (SIs) specialize in bringing component subsystems together and ensure they function seamlessly. SIs also solve automation problems.

Black Duck SIs are leading consulting and technology service providers that help customers improve performance and create value by delivering next-generation cloud, open source, security, and compliance solutions.

Global system integrators

Global system integrators (GSIs) implement large-scale digital transformation projects that often must adhere to complex international regulations.

U.S. government suppliers

Black Duck partners with SIs that enable procurement teams from U.S. federal agencies and government contractors to acquire Black Duck AppSec tools that meet specific requirements.

In addition, Black Duck AppSec tools are available on U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology (GSA MAS IT, previously known as IT Schedule 70) through a government supplier, which can help speed the procurement process.

