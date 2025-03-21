Black Duck partners with key solution providers worldwide to help customers build secure software faster. These partners resell Black Duck application security (AppSec) solutions as well as deliver joint AppSec solutions, integrate them into DevSecOps workflows, and help ensure an optimal customer experience. Working with an authorized Black Duck solution provider partner helps ensure a streamlined procurement experience, peace of mind, and smooth execution of cloud migration and digital transformation projects.

Download the program overview
Black Duck Partner Program
Value-added resellers
Managed security service providers
System integrators
Value-added resellers + -

Value-added resellers

Value-added resellers (VARs), also known as channel partners, are IT experts that resell products and services combined with their own unique services and technical capabilities.

The Black Duck global network of VARs is integral to delivering an optimal customer experience.

 

Managed security service providers + -

Managed security service providers

Managed security service providers (MSSPs) offer outsourced security services to organizations looking to enhance their cybersecurity posture. MSSPs offer specialized expertise and advanced security technologies. 

The Black Duck MSSP program helps you deliver industry-leading AppSec services to your customers.

System integrators + -

System integrators

System integrators (SIs) specialize in bringing component subsystems together and ensure they function seamlessly. SIs also solve automation problems.

Black Duck SIs are leading consulting and technology service providers that help customers improve performance and create value by delivering next-generation cloud, open source, security, and compliance solutions.

Global system integrators

Global system integrators (GSIs) implement large-scale digital transformation projects that often must adhere to complex international regulations.

U.S. government suppliers

Black Duck partners with SIs that enable procurement teams from U.S. federal agencies and government contractors to acquire Black Duck AppSec tools that meet specific requirements.

In addition, Black Duck AppSec tools are available on U.S. General Services Administration Multiple Award Schedule Information Technology (GSA MAS IT, previously known as IT Schedule 70) through a government supplier, which can help speed the procurement process.

Black Duck partners with SIs that enable procurement teams from U.S. federal agencies and government contractors to acquire Black Duck AppSec tools that meet specific requirements.

 

The recognized leader in software security

See why our customers rely on Black Duck to help them build trust in their software

A Magic Quadrant™ Leader 7 Years Running

2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

See why
Gartner Magic Quadrant

Forrester Wave Leader for SCA

Black Duck is a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis

See why
Forrester Wave Leader for SCA

Forrester Wave Leader for SAST

Black Duck is a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Static Application Security Testing

See why
Forrester Wave Leader for SAST

Partner with a leader that understands AppSec

Black Duck supports cross-sector-enabling technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) for embedded and industrial controls, the cloud, containers, microservices, and mobile, as well as key industries, including

Black Duck is committed to inspiring and incentivizing our authorized solution provider partners to grow with us by selling the industry’s leading AppSec solutions to meet customer requirements.

The Black Duck AppSec portfolio is designed to meet stringent security standards and includes a complete suite of DevSecOps tools and services for static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic analysis.

Experience the benefits of being an authorized solution provider partner

Drive growth and profitability to expand your security business to the next level.

As a Black Duck authorized solution provider partner, you will receive training, resources, hands-on support, and financial incentives to grow your security business at your own pace. Extend your security transformation conversations with

  • Joint go-to-market (GTM) planning
  • Partner portal and deal registration
  • Sales and presales training
  • Complimentary demo resources
  • Partner discounts for Black Duck tools and services

Become an authorized solution provider partner

Thank you for your interest in partnering with Black Duck

Black Duck partners with leading security companies to help customers build secure, high-quality software faster.

What happens after you apply

Your application will be forwarded to a Black Duck channel development director for review. We will contact you within three business days with an update on the status of your application. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.

For questions or concerns

Email us at [email protected].

 

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved