The Black Duck partner program is focused on ease of doing business, predictability, and profitability for our partners. And because most partners don’t fall into a single category, our program is designed to meet the needs of all partner types in all engagement models. You can choose the type of business partnership you want to have with us: You can partner with us as reseller of Black Duck solutions, as a provider of value-added services, as part of a consulting engagement, or as part of your own professional or managed services offerings to your clients. We provide complete flexibility, and each type of partnership has its own benefits and requirements