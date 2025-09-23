The challenge: Ensuring open source security and license compliance

“We have a number of open source packages that we use within the ScienceLogic platform,” notes Scott Martin, director of security compliance. “Prior to Black Duck, our process of managing open source was manual, yet as an organization we’ve always been committed to ensuring the security of our product. This presented a challenge which typically amounted to countless man-hours to ensure the security of our platform. Add in the fact that we’ve grown substantially over the past year, and we had the recipe for a painful operational challenge—ensuring the security and compliance of our code.”

Why Black Duck?

“Both security and license compliance were equally important in our selection of Black Duck,” says Martin. “I started investigating available tools, and the Black Duck solution was the most comprehensive. None of the other products could do a scan at as granular a level as Black Duck and also provide a comprehensive report that I can use to compile a list of open source software included in our product. Open source projects often have subprojects within them. Just because the main project is one license doesn’t mean there’s not something else within that project that will have its own licensing requirements or vulnerability issues.”

Gaining visibility into what open source is actually in your codebase is the first step in securing your open source. Updated regularly from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD) and VulnDB, the Black Duck solution maps companies’ open source libraries to critical metadata on vulnerabilities, licensing, community activity, and versions.

“Having access to additional vulnerability information via VulnDB is very important to us,” notes Martin. “I need to be able to look at the vulnerabilities of all the different software packages we use and keep on top of any new vulnerabilities as they’re discovered.”

Through its KnowledgeBaseTM, Black Duck can show you which open source libraries are in use, as well as where and how they are used, and map known vulnerabilities in open source in use.

Black Duck continuously monitors your projects for newly identified vulnerabilities to give you the visibility and control to secure your open source software. It enables you to review and prioritize vulnerabilities, assign remediation dates, track closure, and manage security vulnerabilities before they become problems.