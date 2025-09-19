Black Duck Polaris™ Platform

Get a no-obligation quote for Polaris, an integrated, cloud-based application security testing solution optimized for the needs of development and DevSecOps teams.

  • AppSec testing can be scaled up or down according to your needs
  • Analysis is powered by our market-leading static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) engines
  • DevOps integrations for test automation, policy enforcement, and developer workflows
  • Built-in AppSec testing analytics and trend reports
  • Expert onboarding, triage, and support services

Discover how Polaris can address all your hybrid cloud needs

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Browse customer case studies
51%
of the Fortune 100
6/10
of top financial services
10/10
of top technology companies
10/10
of top global 500 automotive companies