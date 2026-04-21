See every component.

Limited open source visibility?

Black Duck provides complete visibility into open source components, binaries, snippets, and undeclared dependencies. Checkmarx delivers limited scanning that leaves gaps.
Cut through the noise.

Tired of inaccurate SAST analysis?

Black Duck finds real issues in AI-generated and custom code. Checkmarx returns false positives that waste time, frustrate developers, and blow deadlines.
Know your full risk picture.

Is your application security posture unclear?

Black Duck provides security insights from internal scans and 150+ external tools for complete visibility. Checkmarx only shows its own SAST and SCA data.

Why choose Black Duck?

Checkmarx offers incomplete visibility and noisy results, leaving critical gaps. Are you missing what matters?

Built for accuracy. Proven at enterprise scale. Trusted for compliance.

With increasing compliance mandates, AI-accelerated software development, and the need for comprehensive visibility into software risks, you can’t afford visibility gaps or noisy scans that slow developers down. Only Black Duck delivers complete and accurate analysis into your applications, comprehensive Software Bills of Materials generation, and actionable insights to secure your software supply chain and ensure compliance.

Ready to upgrade your AppSec program?

From easy onboarding to fast, accurate, actionable results, Black Duck outperforms Checkmarx across the board.

Black Duck and Checkmarx comparison

  • Checkmarx

  • No compromise AST

    How effective are the scan engines for SAST, SCA, and DAST?

    Fast and comprehensive SAST, SCA, and DAST scans in a single platform.

    Checkmarx

    Comprehensive SAST scans, but SCA shortcomings leave applications at risk.

  • Accuracy that scales

    How reliable are the scan results?

    Highly accurate SAST and SCA scans that can be honed to the risk profile of each application.

    Checkmarx

    Noisy SAST scans that waste developer time and create frustration.

  • Open source visibility

    How important is it to detect all open source or third-party vulnerabilities and license violations?

    Full visibility into open source and third-party components, binaries, code snippets, and undeclared dependencies.

    Checkmarx

    Visibility gaps into open source and third-party dependencies and license obligations.

  • Complete and accurate SBOMs

    How strong is the open source and supply chain coverage?

    Full SBOM capabilities with import and export in multiple formats, full dependency information, continuous monitoring, and policy-driven enforcement.

    Checkmarx

    Visibility gaps prevent SBOMs from providing a complete and accurate picture of your software.

  • Full AppSec risk posture

    How important is it to get a clear view of your security posture?

    Integrates findings from Black Duck solutions and 150+ third-party tools.

    Checkmarx

    Only provides insights into their own SAST and SCA tools.

Talk to us about switching
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Recognized by analysts. Preferred by leaders.

Eight years. One clear leader.

Black Duck has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for eight consecutive years—placing highest for Ability to Execute.

Leader for SCA.

Named a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, Black Duck earned top scores for SBOM capabilities, license compliance, and policy control—proving it’s the trusted choice for securing the software supply chain.
Transform risk reduction into ROI
42%
reduction in manual work means more time writing new code
Customers that replaced Checkmarx with Polaris
90%
and report resolving issues faster, with less developer friction
Happy developers, cleaner code
66%
reduction in time to remediate a vulnerability
Reduced manual effort and reduction of security issues in production deployment. Definitely better than Checkmarx.”

Senior Associate

Large Enterprise, Internet Software & Services

You’re ready!

With answers to back you up.

ELIMINATE GAPS.

How does Black Duck detect more open source vulnerabilities?

Black Duck provides full visibility into open source and third-party software, combining dependency, binary, snippet, and CodePrint analysis to identify dependencies that Checkmarx misses due to limited support for programming languages and package managers. These visibility gaps lead to downstream risks in the form of incomplete SBOMs.
STOP WASTING TIME.

Why are Checkmarx SAST scans noisier?

Checkmarx has earned a reputation for noisy scans and a high number of false positives. These issues require extra time to triage, which frustrates developers and can lead to delays. Black Duck SAST scans are highly accurate by default, and customers can easily customize them to return results based on the risk profile of each application.
MANAGE ALL RISKS.

How does Black Duck better reduce overall business risk?

Black Duck provides clarity into your full application security posture, with insights from Black Duck scans as well as more than 150 third-party tools. Black Duck solutions can also correlate, deduplicate, and summarize findings across development, security, and DevOps teams. Checkmarx only offers visibility into their own SAST and SCA tools. This siloed data prevents teams from gaining a full view of risks to their business.

Why compromise when you can have everything?

Switch to Black Duck today.

  • No tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance
  • True Scale Application Security for modern, AI-powered development
  • Confidence in every release—in the cloud or on-prem
  • Smarter decisions, faster innovation

Achieve more with Black Duck