Limited open source visibility?
Tired of inaccurate SAST analysis?
Is your application security posture unclear?
Checkmarx offers incomplete visibility and noisy results, leaving critical gaps. Are you missing what matters?
Built for accuracy. Proven at enterprise scale. Trusted for compliance.
With increasing compliance mandates, AI-accelerated software development, and the need for comprehensive visibility into software risks, you can’t afford visibility gaps or noisy scans that slow developers down. Only Black Duck delivers complete and accurate analysis into your applications, comprehensive Software Bills of Materials generation, and actionable insights to secure your software supply chain and ensure compliance.
From easy onboarding to fast, accurate, actionable results, Black Duck outperforms Checkmarx across the board.
No compromise AST
How effective are the scan engines for SAST, SCA, and DAST?
Fast and comprehensive SAST, SCA, and DAST scans in a single platform.
Checkmarx
Comprehensive SAST scans, but SCA shortcomings leave applications at risk.
Accuracy that scales
How reliable are the scan results?
Highly accurate SAST and SCA scans that can be honed to the risk profile of each application.
Checkmarx
Noisy SAST scans that waste developer time and create frustration.
Open source visibility
How important is it to detect all open source or third-party vulnerabilities and license violations?
Full visibility into open source and third-party components, binaries, code snippets, and undeclared dependencies.
Checkmarx
Visibility gaps into open source and third-party dependencies and license obligations.
Complete and accurate SBOMs
How strong is the open source and supply chain coverage?
Full SBOM capabilities with import and export in multiple formats, full dependency information, continuous monitoring, and policy-driven enforcement.
Checkmarx
Visibility gaps prevent SBOMs from providing a complete and accurate picture of your software.
Full AppSec risk posture
How important is it to get a clear view of your security posture?
Integrates findings from Black Duck solutions and 150+ third-party tools.
Checkmarx
Only provides insights into their own SAST and SCA tools.
Eight years. One clear leader.
Leader for SCA.
With answers to back you up.
How does Black Duck detect more open source vulnerabilities?
Why are Checkmarx SAST scans noisier?
How does Black Duck better reduce overall business risk?
Switch to Black Duck today.