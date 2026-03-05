See everything, everywhere.

Need comprehensive security analysis?

Black Duck finds issues Snyk may miss across open source, AI generated, and custom code, delivering accurate results so teams can focus on real risks.
Expose what they miss.

Unclear software supply chain visibility?

Black Duck finds vulnerabilities in binaries, snippets, and undeclared dependencies that Snyk misses, and supports multiformat SBOMs for regulatory needs.
Govern without compromise.

Lacking true enterprise governance?

Snyk’s fast but shallow scans fall short. Black Duck delivers license compliance, policy enforcement, deep code analysis, and on prem options for regulated industries.

Why choose Black Duck?

Snyk's shallow scans and limited visibility leave critical gaps. Are you seeing the full picture?

Built for accuracy. Proven at enterprise scale. Trusted for compliance.

With Snyk's limited scanning and weak governance, enterprises are in danger of missing vulnerabilities in their proprietary code, binaries, firmware, and AI-generated code. Only Black Duck delivers in-depth SAST and SCA analysis, comprehensive SBOM support, and license compliance to secure your software supply chain when failure isn't an option.

Ready to upgrade your AppSec program?

From easy onboarding to fast, accurate, actionable results, Black Duck outperforms Snyk across the board.

Black Duck and Synk Comparison

  • Snyk

  • No-compromise AST

    How effective are the SAST, SCA, and DAST scans?

    Fast and comprehensive scans for all test types in a single platform.

    Snyk

    SCA meets basic use cases, but SAST lacks critical capabilities.

  • Accuracy that scales

    How reliable are the scan results?

    Gold-standard precision with minimal noise—trusted by industries where failure isn’t an option.

    Snyk

    Incomplete open source visibility and shallow SAST scans lead to missed vulnerabilities.

  • Software supply chain visibility

    How much visibility do you have into software supply chain risks?

    Helps teams identify and manage all open source and third-party dependencies and license obligations.

    Snyk

    Lacks visibility into third-party dependencies, deep license data, and component health metrics.

  • Complete and accurate SBOMs

    Do you require full transparency into your software?

    Full SBOM capabilities with import and export in multiple formats, full dependency information, continuous monitoring, and policy-driven enforcement.

    Snyk

    Only single-format export, no import capability, and no dependency insights. Increases cost and complexity as additional tools are required.

  • Enterprise governance

    Which coding standards must your applications adhere to?

    Policy-driven scans map results to a broad set of industry and internal coding standards.

    Snyk

    Limited standards support prevents proper prioritization and increases the risk of critical vulnerabilities.

  • Deployment flexibility

    Where can it run?

    SaaS, on-prem, or hybrid—your choice, your control.

    Snyk

    SaaS-only. Limited options for regulated or cloud-averse environments.

Talk to us about switching
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Recognized by analysts. Preferred by leaders.

Eight years. One clear leader.

Black Duck has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing for eight consecutive years—placing highest for Ability to Execute.

Leader for SCA.

Named a Leader in the 2024 Forrester Wave™ for Software Composition Analysis, Black Duck earned top scores for SBOM capabilities, license compliance, and policy control—proving it’s the trusted choice for securing the software supply chain.
Transform risk reduction into ROI.
42%
reduction in manual work means more time writing new code
Reduce open source risk with confidence.
82%
of users feel highly prepared to secure open source software
Happy developers. Cleaner code.
66%
reduction in time to remediate a vulnerability

You’re ready!

With answers to back you up.

Search beyond dependencies.

How does Black Duck detect more open source vulnerabilities?

Black Duck provides complete and accurate visibility into your software, including the ability to find weaknesses in undeclared dependencies, code snippets, compiled binaries, firmware, and AI-generated code. Snyk's dependency-only approach completely misses.
Meet the mandate.

Can Snyk generate SBOMs for regulatory compliance?

Snyk offers only basic SBOM export in a single format, and has no import capability and no dependency information. Black Duck provides full SBOM import/export in multiple formats. And our dependency graphs, continuous monitoring, and policy-driven enforcement help customers meet government and regulatory requirements that Snyk cannot.
Stop chasing ghosts.

How do Snyk’s SAST shortcomings increase business risk?

Snyk offers only limited support for policy-driven SAST scans, security standards, out-of-the-box reporting, and custom rules for languages and frameworks. This prevents organizations from automating scans based on their security strategy, increases the risk of missing critical vulnerabilities, and prevents security teams from properly prioritizing the issues that pose the biggest risk to their business.

Why compromise when you can have everything?

Switch to Black Duck today.

  • No tradeoffs between speed, accuracy, and compliance
  • True Scale Application Security for modern, AI-powered development
  • Confidence in every release—in the cloud or on-prem
  • Smarter decisions, faster innovation

Achieve more with Black Duck