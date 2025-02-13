Debrup Ghosh

Debrup Ghosh is a former Senior Product Manager within the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. His prior experience included working at Verizon to launch IoT products that bring together embedded IoT sensor data into a seamless user experience on web and mobile platforms. Debrup is the author of one patent that focuses on bringing together computer vision processing to aid federally mandated Driver Vehicle Inspection Report (DVIR), simplifying the life of millions of truck drivers in the United States. He holds an MBA from The University of California, Irvine, and takes great pride and honor in mentoring students at his alma mater.