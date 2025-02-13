Dr. Dennis Kengo Oka

Dr. Dennis Kengo Oka is an automotive cybersecurity expert with more than 15 years of global experience in the automotive industry. He received his Ph.D. in automotive security focusing on solutions for the connected car from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. As a Principal Automotive Security Strategist at Black Duck, he focuses on security solutions for the automotive software development lifecycle and supply chain. Dennis has over 70 publications consisting of conference papers, journal articles and books, and is a frequent public speaker at international automotive and cybersecurity conferences and events.