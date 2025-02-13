John Waller

John Waller is a Cloud Architect and Security Professional experienced with securing cloud environments and web applications by implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, Critical Security Controls, OWASP Top 10 and other industry-leading standards and tools. Additionally, he has 20+ years of experience designing, developing, deploying, and managing web applications, cloud-based solutions and dynamic websites for companies ranging from Fortune 50 corporations to local businesses. Prior to joining Black Duck, he focused primarily on application security, cloud architecture and security, and regulatory/security framework compliance for eight years as Director of Information Security and Cloud Services for an established software company. In addition to his duties at Black Duck, he also is an Information Security educator, leading the University of Connecticut’s Cybersecurity Bootcamp and regularly speaks to business, civic and student groups about the importance and best practices of cybersecurity.