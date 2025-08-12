Samantha Woollard

Samantha is the driving force behind vulnerability and KB data analysis in Black Duck Security Research, where she leads the talented teams responsible for curating BDSAs and maintaining the integrity of our KB. With a sharp eye for detail and a passion for precision, Samantha ensures our data is not just high quality—but industry-leading. Outside the world of cybersecurity, you can find Samantha immersed in epic gaming adventures, harvesting fresh produce from her garden, or crafting delicious meals from scratch. She brings the same energy and dedication to everything she does.