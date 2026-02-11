Tom Herrmann

Tom Herrmann serves as the Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels at Black Duck, responsible for all things partner and indirect sales. Tom came to Black Duck via Synopsys where he built the company’s first Partner Program. Tom and his team have been recognized with over 20 awards, including CRN Channel Chief three consecutive years and a 5-star Partner Program rating for three consecutive years. The Black Duck partner program is widely recognized as one of the industry’s best. Prior to joining Synopsys, Tom built the first successful partner program at Tanium as Global Vice President of Channels and Alliances, where he was also recognized as a Channel Chief. Before Tanium, Tom spent nine years at VMware and ten years at Oracle running multi-billion dollar partner organizations. At Oracle, Tom was also a part of the extended M&A team and built the first ever Vertical Alliance Partner Program across 30+ industries.