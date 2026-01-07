Chrissa Constantine

Chrissa Constantine is an accomplished cybersecurity professional with more than 14 years of experience advancing security practices across diverse industries. She holds a Master of Science in Security Science and has built her career around strengthening cyber resilience through strategic security architecture, research, and thought leadership. As a Senior Cybersecurity Solution Architect at Black Duck, Chrissa partners with organizations to mitigate software supply chain risk by aligning tailored solutions from the Black Duck portfolio with each customer’s development and security objectives. Her work focuses on integrating robust security tooling into the software development lifecycle to protect against evolving threats and ensure long‑term software integrity. Chrissa’s research contributions include in‑depth analysis of ransomware attack patterns and the development of comprehensive vulnerability management programs. Her expertise in conducting vulnerability assessments and designing mature security processes has helped safeguard sensitive data and reinforce operational resilience for numerous global organizations. A strong advocate for the widespread adoption of Software Bills of Materials (SBOM), Chrissa champions transparency and visibility into software components as essential pillars of effective risk mitigation. She frequently shares her insights as a speaker and published author, contributing articles to international cybersecurity publications and presenting at industry events on topics including application security, ransomware, and strategic SBOM implementation. Recognized with multiple awards for her contributions to the field, Chrissa remains committed to shaping the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. She actively mentors emerging talent, emphasizing the importance of ethical hacking principles and proactive security strategies in modern software development.