Emmanuel Tournier

Emmanuel is a Senior Director in the Delivery at Black Duck Audit Services, where he leads a dedicated team in providing essential technical due diligence for mergers and acquisitions. With a focus on Software Composition Analysis, security testing, and quality audits, the Black Duck Audits team helps drive hundreds of deals each year, ensuring clients make confident, informed decisions. Before joining Black Duck in 2011, Emmanuel built his expertise over more than a decade as an embedded software developer in Aerospace & Defense, as well as a QA engineer and project manager. He holds a Master’s in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from ENSEA, an engineering school near Paris, France.