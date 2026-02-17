AI footprint: Understanding what AI really does

The first step in evaluating an AI-enabled application is to clarify the true nature and extent of the AI capabilities embedded in the product. Many companies promote themselves as “AI-driven” for marketing purposes even when the actual usage of AI is minimal. But investors don’t want to pay a premium for a trivial implementation. Others rely heavily on complex models that may be deeply intertwined with core business functionality.

Understanding the AI footprint begins with identifying the specific tasks the AI performs in the application. Applications can utilize text generation, classification, summarization, or decision support capabilities. Or they may rely on predictive models trained on proprietary datasets. A clear architecture diagram is often the best way to understand where AI appears in the system, how it interacts with other components, and whether it operates as a core capability or as an auxiliary feature.

Equally important is the method of implementation. It matters whether the products use self‑hosted machine learning models that the company trains, deploys, and maintains internally, or depend on third-party large language models provided through APIs by vendors such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, or Mistral. Each pathway creates a different set of technical constraints, contractual obligations, cost structures, scalability considerations, and risk exposures.

Ultimately, the AI footprint determines both the depth and the direction of the diligence that follows. This foundational understanding informs how to evaluate the risk pillars in a meaningful way.