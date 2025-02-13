Mike Lyman

Mike Lyman is a senior security consultant at Black Duck. He works with customers on secure code reviews, vulnerability assessments, and trains developers in secure development. Prior to Black Duck, Mike spent 12 years with SAIC and helped create their software assurance offering for DoD customers at Redstone Arsenal, AL; pioneering most of the processes and procedures used by the practice. He learned IT security in the trenches with Microsoft's network security team throughout the heady days of SQL Slammer, Code Red, and Nimda. Prior to that, he was a software developer supporting US Army project offices at Redstone Arsenal and served on active duty as an officer in the US Army. He has been a CSSLP since 2008 and a CISSP since 2002.