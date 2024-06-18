In early March 2024, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its final Secure Software Development Attestation Form instructions, sparking a renewed urgency around understanding and complying with 31 of the 42 tasks in NIST SP 800-218 Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF) version 1.1. 

The SSDF standard was released in February 2022 and specifies 42 tasks that organizations should perform as part of a secure software development life cycle, as well as ways to secure the development environment. SSDF draws from a wide variety of existing frameworks. One of the most referenced frameworks is Building Security in Maturity Model (BSIMM). SSDF refers to BSIMM more than any other framework (other than EO 14028), as shown in Figure 1.

Top 10 Referenced Standards/Framework Number of SSDF Tasks That Reference the Standard or Framework
EO14028 42
BSIMM 39
BSAFSS 38
IEC62443 38
SP800181 37
SP80053 35
SP800161 35
PCISSLC 28
OWASPSAMM 26
SCSIC 23

Figure 1. SSDF references to other frameworks

While SSDF’s references to the BSIMM report can help organizations understand the intent behind those 39 tasks, the NIST standard itself references BSIMM12, which was current at the time the standard was published. The BSIMM report is updated on an annual basis, and since the NIST standard was released, BSIMM has been updated twice; the current version is BSIMM14.

SSDF refers to BSIMM activities by the activity numbers, SM1.1, SM1.4, CP2.3, SFD3.2, etc., and readers can refer to the BSIMM activities based on those numbers to see the details. Note that due to the BSIMM report’s updates, the activity numbers published NIST references will not always lead to the right BSIMM activity.

The activity numbers refer to one of the 12 practices in BSIMM, identifying the level and activity number. For example, SM1.1 refers to the Strategy and Metrics Practice, level 1, activity 1. The level number reflects the relative observation rates of that activity. Level 1 activities are the most observed in a practice; level 3 the least observed and level 2 is somewhere in between.

Every year, each activity is assessed to see if it became more popular or less popular, and it is then moved and renumbered as appropriate. This means some activities listed in the NIST standard may not easy to locate in the BSIMM14 report. For example, the NIST standard references SE2.6 from BSIMM12, but as of February 2022, that activity became more popular and was renumbered SE1.3. You won’t be able to find SE2.6 unless you know how the activity number has changed.

Since the SSDF standard was released, nine activities have moved between levels, but because some are referenced by more than one SSDF task, a total of 12 SSDF tasks have been affected. The updated BSIMM mappings for these 12 tasks are shown in Figure 2.

Task BSIMM12 (original) BSIMM14
PO.1.1 SE2.6 SE1.3
PO.2.2 T3.4 T2.11
PW.1.1 AM2.2 AM3.4
AM2.5 AM3.5
AA1.3 AA2.4
PW.2.1 AA1.3 AA2.4
PW.4.1 SR2.4 SR1.5
SR3.1 SR2.7
PW.4.4 SR2.4 SR1.5
SR3.1 SR2.7
PW.7.2 CR1.6 CR2.8
RV.2.1 CMVM2.2 CMVM1.3

Figure 2. BSIMM activity numbering changes

The overall SSDF to BSIMM mapping with the changes for BSIMM14 is shown in Table 1.

Task BSIMM12 BSIMM14 BSIMM14 Activity Name
PO.1.1 CP1.1 CP1.1 Unify regulatory pressures
CP1.3 CP1.3 Create policy
SR1.1 SR1.1 Create security standards
SR2.2 SR2.2 Create a standards review process
SE1.2 SE1.2 Ensure host and network security basics are in place
SE2.6 SE1.3 Implement cloud security controls
PO.1.2 SM1.1 SM1.1 Publish process and evolve as necessary
SM1.4 SM1.4 Implement security checkpoints and associated governance
SM2.2 SM2.2 Enforce security checkpoints and track exceptions
CP1.1 CP1.1 Unify regulatory pressures
CP1.2 CP1.2 Identify privacy obligations
CP1.3 CP1.3 Create policy
CP2.1 CP2.1 Build a PII inventory
CP2.3 CP2.3 Implement and track controls for compliance
AM1.2 AM1.2 Use a data classification scheme for software inventory
SFD1.1 SFD1.1 Integrate and deliver security features
SFD2.1 SFD2.1 Leverage secure-by-design components and services
SFD3.2 SFD3.2 Require use of approved security features and frameworks
SR1.1 SR1.1 Create security standards
SR1.3 SR1.3 Translate compliance constraints to requirements
SR2.2 SR2.2 Create a standards review process
SR3.3 SR3.3 Use secure coding standards
SR3.4 SR3.4 Create standards for technology stacks
PO.1.3 CP2.4 CP2.4 Include software security SLAs in all vendor contracts
CP3.2 CP3.2 Ensure compatible vendor policies
SR2.5 SR2.5 Create SLA boilerplate
SR3.2 SR3.2 Communicate standards to vendors
PO.2.1 SM1.1 SM1.1 Publish process and evolve as necessary
SM2.3 SM2.3 Create or grow a satellite (security champions)
SM2.7 SM2.7 Create evangelism role and perform internal marketing
CR1.7 CR1.7 Assign code review tool mentors
PO.2.2 T1.1 T1.1 Conduct software security awareness training
T1.7 T1.7 Deliver on-demand individual training
T1.8 T1.8 Include security resources in onboarding
T2.5 T2.5 Enhance satellite (security champions) through training and events
T2.8 T2.8 Create and use material specific to company history
T2.9 T2.9 Deliver role-specific advanced curriculum
T3.1 T3.1 Reward progression through curriculum
T3.2 T3.2 Provide training for vendors and outsourced workers
T3.4 T2.11 Require an annual refresher
PO.2.3 SM1.3 SM1.3 Educate executives on software security
SM2.7 SM2.7 Create evangelism role and perform internal marketing
CP2.5 CP2.5 Ensure executive awareness of compliance and privacy obligations
PO.3.1 CR1.4 CR1.4 Use automated code review tools
ST1.4 ST1.4 Integrate opaque-box security tools into the QA process
ST2.5 ST2.5 Include security tests in QA automation
SE2.7 SE2.7 Use orchestration for containers and virtualized environments
PO.3.2 SR1.1 SR1.1 Create security standards
SR1.3 SR1.3 Translate compliance constraints to requirements
SR3.4 SR3.4 Create standards for technology stacks
PO.3.3 SM1.4 SM1.4 Implement security checkpoints and associated governance
SM3.4 SM3.4 Integrate software-defined lifecycle governance
SR1.3 SR1.3 Translate compliance constraints to requirements
PO.4.1 SM1.4 SM1.4 Implement security checkpoints and associated governance
SM2.1 SM2.1 Publish data about software security internally and use it to drive change
SM2.2 SM2.2 Enforce security checkpoints and track exceptions
SM2.6 SM2.6 Require security sign-off prior to software release
SM3.3 SM3.3 Identify metrics and use them to drive resourcing
CP2.2 CP2.2 Require security sign-off for compliance-related risk
PO.4.2 SM1.4 SM1.4 Implement security checkpoints and associated governance
SM2.1 SM2.1 Publish data about software security internally and use it to drive change
SM2.2 SM2.2 Enforce security checkpoints and track exceptions
SM3.4 SM3.4 Integrate software-defined lifecycle governance
PO.5.1
PO.5.2
PS.1.1 SE2.4 SE2.4 Protect code integrity
PS.2.1 SE2.4 SE2.4 Protect code integrity
PS.3.1
PS.3.2 SE3.6 SE3.6 Create bills of materials for deployed software
PW.1.1 AM1.2 AM1.2 Use a data classification scheme for software inventory
AM1.3 AM1.3 Identify potential attackers
AM1.5 AM1.5 Gather and use attack intelligence
AM2.1 AM2.1 Build attack patterns and abuse cases tied to potential attackers
AM2.2 AM3.4 Create technology-specific attack patterns
AM2.5 AM3.5 Maintain and use a top N possible attacks list
AM2.6 AM2.6 Collect and publish attack stories
AM2.7 AM2.7 Build an internal forum to discuss attacks
SFD2.2 SFD2.2 Create capability to solve difficult design problems
AA1.1 AA1.1 Perform security feature review
AA1.2 AA1.2 Perform design review for high-risk applications
AA1.3 AA2.4 Have SSG lead design review efforts
AA2.1 AA2.1 Perform architecture analysis using a defined process
PW.1.2 SFD3.1 SFD3.1 Form a review board to approve and maintain secure design patterns
SFD3.3 SFD3.3 Find and publish secure design patterns from the organization
AA2.2 AA2.2 Standardize architectural descriptions
AA3.2 AA3.2 Drive analysis results into standard design patterns
PW.1.3 SFD1.1 SFD1.1 Integrate and deliver security features
SFD2.1 SFD2.1 Leverage secure-by-design components and services
SFD3.2 SFD3.2 Require use of approved security features and frameworks
SR1.1 SR1.1 Create security standards
SR3.4 SR3.4 Create standards for technology stacks
PW.2.1 AA1.1 AA1.1 Perform security feature review
AA1.2 AA1.2 Perform design review for high-risk applications
AA1.3 AA2.4 Have SSG lead design review efforts
AA2.1 AA2.1 Perform architecture analysis using a defined process
AA3.1 AA3.1 Have engineering teams lead AA process
PW.4.1 SFD2.1 SFD2.1 Leverage secure-by-design components and services
SFD3.2 SFD3.2 Require use of approved security features and frameworks
SR2.4 SR1.5 Identify open source
SR3.1 SR2.7 Control open source risk
SE3.6 SE3.6 Create bills of materials for deployed software
PW.4.2 SFD1.1 SFD1.1 Integrate and deliver security features
SFD2.1 SFD2.1 Leverage secure-by-design components and services
SFD3.2 SFD3.2 Require use of approved security features and frameworks
SR1.1 SR1.1 Create security standards
PW.4.4 CP3.2 CP3.2 Ensure compatible vendor policies
SR2.4 SR1.5 Identify open source
SR3.1 SR2.7 Control open source risk
SR3.2 SR3.2 Communicate standards to vendors
SE2.4 SE2.4 Protect code integrity
SE3.6 SE3.6 Create bills of materials for deployed software
PW.5.1 SR3.3 SR3.3 Use secure coding standards
CR1.4 CR1.4 Use automated code review tools
CR3.5 CR3.5 Enforce secure coding standards
PW.6.1 SE2.4 SE2.4 Protect code integrity
PW.6.2 SE2.4 SE2.4 Protect code integrity
SE3.2 SE3.2 Use code protection
PW.7.1 CR1.5 CR1.5 Make code review mandatory for all projects
PW.7.2 CR1.2 CR1.2 Perform opportunistic code review
CR1.4 CR1.4 Use automated code review tools
CR1.6 CR2.8 Use centralized defect reporting to close the knowledge loop
CR2.6 CR2.6 Use custom rules with automated code review tools
CR2.7 CR2.7 Use a top N bugs list (real data preferred)
CR3.4 CR3.4 Automate malicious code detection
CR3.5 CR3.5 Enforce secure coding standards
PW.8.1 PT2.3 PT2.3 Schedule periodic penetration tests for application coverage
PW.8.2 ST1.1 ST1.1 Perform edge/boundary value condition testing during QA
ST1.3 ST1.3 Drive tests with security requirements and security features
ST1.4 ST1.4 Integrate opaque-box security tools into the QA process
ST2.4 ST2.4 Drive QA tests with AST results
ST2.5 ST2.5 Include security tests in QA automation
ST2.6 ST2.6 Perform fuzz testing customized to application APIs
ST3.3 ST3.3 Drive tests with design review results
ST3.4 ST3.4 Leverage code coverage analysis
ST3.5 ST3.5 Begin to build and apply adversarial security tests (abuse cases)
ST3.6 ST3.6 Implement event-driven security testing in automation
PT1.1 PT1.1 Use external penetration testers to find problems
PT1.2 PT1.2 Feed results to the defect management and mitigation system
PT1.3 PT1.3 Use penetration testing tools internally
PT3.1 PT3.1 Use external penetration testers to perform deep-dive analysis
PW.9.1 SE2.2 SE2.2 Define secure deployment parameters and configurations
PW.9.2 SE2.2 SE2.2 Define secure deployment parameters and configurations
RV.1.1 AM1.5 AM1.5 Gather and use attack intelligence
CMVM1.2 CMVM1.2 Identify software defects found in operations monitoring and feed them back to engineering
CMVM2.1 CMVM2.1 Have emergency response
CMVM3.4 CMVM3.4 Operate a bug bounty program
CMVM3.7 CMVM3.7 Streamline incoming responsible vulnerability disclosure
RV.1.2 CMVM3.1 CMVM3.1 Fix all occurrences of software defects found in operations
RV.1.3 CMVM1.1 CMVM1.1 Create or interface with incident response
CMVM2.1 CMVM2.1 Have emergency response
CMVM3.3 CMVM3.3 Simulate software crises
CMVM3.7 CMVM3.7 Streamline incoming responsible vulnerability disclosure
RV.2.1 CMVM1.2 CMVM1.2 Identify software defects found in operations monitoring and feed them back to engineering
CMVM2.2 CMVM1.3 Track software defects found in operations through the fix process
RV.2.2 CMVM2.1 CMVM2.1 Have emergency response
RV.3.1 CMVM3.1 CMVM3.1 Fix all occurrences of software defects found in operations
CMVM3.2 CMVM3.2 Enhance the SSDL to prevent software defects found in operations
RV.3.2 CP3.3 CP3.3 Drive feedback from software lifecycle data back to policy
CMVM3.2 CMVM3.2 Enhance the SSDL to prevent software defects found in operations
RV.3.3 CR3.3 CR3.3 Create capability to eradicate bugs
CMVM3.1 CMVM3.1 Fix all occurrences of software defects found in operations
RV.3.4 CP3.3 CP3.3 Drive feedback from software lifecycle data back to policy
CMVM3.2 CMVM3.2 Enhance the SSDL to prevent software defects found in operations

Table 1. SSDF to BSIMM mapping updated for BSIMM14

Hopefully, this update to the NIST SP 800-218 mapping to BSIMM can help you find the right BSIMM activities.

