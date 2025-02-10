Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) plays a pivotal role in the strategic and operational planning of Black Duck Software, Inc. and its affiliated companies.

From an environmental standpoint, Black Duck is committed to continuously improving our efforts to minimize our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices across all facets of our business. This includes developing objectives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, maximize energy efficiency, and help ensure responsible waste management.



Black Duck prioritizes the well-being and development of our team members, communities, and stakeholders around the globe. Our team members are the heart of our organization and we foster an inclusive workplace culture that champions diversity consistent with our Company values as set forth in our Global Code of Conduct. Our social initiatives include team member training programs and competitive benefits. We believe in creating shared value by supporting local communities. Our commitment to social responsibility helps ensure that we not only operate ethically but also contribute positively to society at large.

Black Duck believes that effective corporate governance is essential for fostering a culture of transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior within the Company. This begins with clear delineation of roles and responsibilities and robust internal controls. Regular audits, risk management practices, and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements play pivotal roles in sustaining the Company's long-term success and credibility. By prioritizing sound corporate governance, Black Duck can enhance its operational efficiency and build trust with its customers and stakeholders.

Revised 10 February 2025