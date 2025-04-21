This privacy notice explains how we collect, use, share, and otherwise process your personal data when you use Community.BlackDuck.Com ( “Website”).
Last Updated: 2/1/2025
“Personal Data” is data defined as personal data, personally identifiable information, personal information or the like pursuant to an applicable privacy regulation and usually pertains to identifying information or information related to an identifiable person or household.
Related to your use of the Website, we may collect the following information:
We collect your Personal Data when you use the Website. We collect the Personal Data you actively enter and we collect passively such as collecting activity data.
We may collect your Personal Data from your company or manager who provides you login credentials or otherwise indicates you are permitted to use the Website.
We use your Personal Data for the following purposes:
Where legal basis are required, we collect and process your Personal Data as described herein for the following legal bases:
Subject to applicable law, you may have some or all the following rights related to the processing of your personal data:
Note you always have the right to withdraw any consent, however such withdrawal may not affect the processing that occurred when you had provided consent.
Please contact us at the email in the ‘Contact Us’ section to discuss or exercise any of your applicable rights.
We may share your personal data with others such as in the following circumstances:
Please see our cookie policy here.
We do not track you across third party websites.
The Website does not currently respond to do not track browser signals.
This WebSite may contain links to other websites that are not owned or controlled by Black Duck. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other websites. When you leave our WebSite, we encourage you to be aware and to read the privacy statements of each and every website that collects personal data.
We retain your Personal Data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this notice and thereafter we may retain it for contract, legal, or other purposes for up to 6 years.
Transmissions over the Internet are never 100% secure or error-free. However, security of your Personal Data is important to us. When you enter sensitive information (such as a credit card number) on our registration forms, we encrypt that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL). We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it.
It is your responsibility to safeguard any password and user ID you use to access the Site and to notify us immediately at [email protected] if you ever suspect that this password or user ID has been compromised. You are solely responsible for any unauthorized use of the WebSite conducted via your password and user ID.
Note that depending upon your jurisdiction your Personal Data may be transferred to a different jurisdiction that does not have the same level of protection of privacy laws as your own. However, all international transfers of your Personal Data will be transferred in compliance with local data transfer restrictions and may involve international data transfer mechanisms such as the Standard Contractual Clauses where applicable.
If you have any questions about this privacy notice or wish to exercise your privacy rights, please contact us at [email protected].