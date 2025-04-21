This privacy notice explains how we collect, use, share, and otherwise process your personal data when you use Community.BlackDuck.Com ( “Website”).

Last Updated: 2/1/2025

Definitions:

“Personal Data” is data defined as personal data, personally identifiable information, personal information or the like pursuant to an applicable privacy regulation and usually pertains to identifying information or information related to an identifiable person or household.

Personal Data We collect

Related to your use of the Website, we may collect the following information:

Account Registration Data which may include name, email address, customized username, company name, and job title. Profile Information which may include additional information about your company, experience, background, etc. Interaction Data which may include questions, comments, activity indicating likes/dislikes or similar, and other interactions related to using the Website. Survey Responses: Feedback about the Website through surveys, questionnaires, or other communications. Log Data: Attendance records, times, and participation metrics (poll responses, session engagement, etc.). Login Credentials: Such as username, password, etc. VISIBLE TO OTHER USERS: PLEASE NOTE YOUR USERNAME, NICKNAME, INTERACTION DATA AND PROFILE INFORMATION MAY BE VISIBLE TO OTHER USERS INCLUDING USERS OUTSIDE OF YOUR COMPANY

How We Collect Your Personal Data

We collect your Personal Data when you use the Website. We collect the Personal Data you actively enter and we collect passively such as collecting activity data.

We may collect your Personal Data from your company or manager who provides you login credentials or otherwise indicates you are permitted to use the Website.

How We Use Your Personal Data

We use your Personal Data for the following purposes:

Provide you access to the Website. Improve Website experiences. Personalize Website experiences. Provider you related information to manage your organization’s usage. Communicate with you about the Community. Improve the quality of our training and support. Comply with legal obligations and protect our legitimate interests. Protect the security related to use of the Webinar platform and its content.

Legal Basis for Processing

Where legal basis are required, we collect and process your Personal Data as described herein for the following legal bases:

Contract: Provide the Website to you including providing you with a login to access the Website. Communicating with you about the Website. Legit Interest: Evaluating feedback, improving the Website, personalizing the experience, getting to know our customers better and communicating with our customers. Consent: If for example, we wish processing that does not fall into another category. Legal: For legal purposes such as when such is required by law.

Your Privacy Rights

Subject to applicable law, you may have some or all the following rights related to the processing of your personal data:

Access Rectification Erasure Restriction of Processing Objection to Processing Data Portability Right to lodge a complaint

Note you always have the right to withdraw any consent, however such withdrawal may not affect the processing that occurred when you had provided consent.

Please contact us at the email in the ‘Contact Us’ section to discuss or exercise any of your applicable rights.

Sharing Your Personal Data

We may share your personal data with others such as in the following circumstances:

Service Providers: Companies that provide products and services that directly or indirectly aid in the provision of the Website. Your Employer: To confirm your credentials and activity regarding the Website. Legal Authorities: If required by law or necessary to protect our rights. Other Website Participants: Your Website login name, nickname, contact information, interactions, communications, and other Personal Data may be visible to third party Website users. We do not sell your Personal Data to third parties.

Cookie Policy

Please see our cookie policy here.

Third Party Marketing

We do not track you across third party websites.

Do Not Track Signals

The Website does not currently respond to do not track browser signals.

LINKS TO OTHER SITES

This WebSite may contain links to other websites that are not owned or controlled by Black Duck. Please be aware that we are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other websites. When you leave our WebSite, we encourage you to be aware and to read the privacy statements of each and every website that collects personal data.

Data Retention

We retain your Personal Data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in this notice and thereafter we may retain it for contract, legal, or other purposes for up to 6 years.

Security

Transmissions over the Internet are never 100% secure or error-free. However, security of your Personal Data is important to us. When you enter sensitive information (such as a credit card number) on our registration forms, we encrypt that information using secure socket layer technology (SSL). We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it.

It is your responsibility to safeguard any password and user ID you use to access the Site and to notify us immediately at [email protected] if you ever suspect that this password or user ID has been compromised. You are solely responsible for any unauthorized use of the WebSite conducted via your password and user ID.

International Data Transfers

Note that depending upon your jurisdiction your Personal Data may be transferred to a different jurisdiction that does not have the same level of protection of privacy laws as your own. However, all international transfers of your Personal Data will be transferred in compliance with local data transfer restrictions and may involve international data transfer mechanisms such as the Standard Contractual Clauses where applicable.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this privacy notice or wish to exercise your privacy rights, please contact us at [email protected].