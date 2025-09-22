Fiscal Year 2025: 1 November 2024 – 31 October 2025

About Black Duck

Black Duck Software, Inc. and its affiliated companies (“Black Duck” or “Company”) deliver trusted and comprehensive application security testing (AST) software solutions and is a market leader in this industry. Black Duck is a global organization committed to complying with applicable legal and ethical obligations.

Slavery and Human Trafficking

The United Kingdom Modern Slavery Act 2015 requires Black Duck to provide information concerning its efforts to address the issues of slavery and human trafficking in supply chains. This statement is made pursuant to section 54(1) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and constitutes the Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement of Black Duck Software, Inc. and its affiliates including Silicon Frontline Technology (UK) Ltd. and Sapphire Software International Holdings Ltd. (UK) for the financial year ending 31 October 2025.

Our Commitment to an Ethical Supply Chain

Black Duck’s policies, including Black Duck’s Global Code of Conduct (“Code”), which all employees are required to comply with, provide a framework for its ethical business practices. Integrity, excellence, and leadership are the core values woven into the fabric of the organization. Black Duck’s core values reflect its commitment to business ethics, including conducting operations that are free from human trafficking and forced labor.

Black Duck periodically holds training sessions for its employees on international legislation and regulations. Black Duck encourages its employees and business partners to report any failure to comply with any laws, including those prohibiting slavery and human trafficking, and has policies in place to protect those who report, including anti‐retaliation and whistleblowing policies as set forth in the Code.

Black Duck believes that the risk of modern slavery and human trafficking is relatively low given the nature of its industry and given most of its direct employees are skilled professionals. However, Black Duck is aware of inherent risks further down the supply chain and Black Duck maintains a number of policies and practices to manage its supply chain in an ethical and socially responsible way.

Black Duck’s Code provides a roadmap for doing business the right way. Black Duck evaluates the supply chain to identify vendors posing the greatest risk to compliance with the law. Black Duck’s contracts with suppliers and partners require compliance with applicable laws, including laws addressing fair employment, wages and hours, anti-bribery and anti-corruption. Black Duck employees, partners, suppliers, vendors, contractors and any other party with whom Black Duck conducts business are not permitted to engage in any activity constituting forced labor, slavery or human trafficking.

Black Duck’s standard master services agreement requires suppliers to conduct business in a manner consistent with our Code, including complying with laws pertaining to forced labor and human trafficking, and to respond to information requests regarding the same.

Black Duck monitors the success of its anti-slavery policy by strictly enforcing the terms of its agreements with suppliers, partners and independent contractors.

We continue to evaluate these Company processes and procedures to optimize efforts to preclude the use of forced labor and human trafficking in our supply chain.