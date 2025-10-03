✕
Thank you for your interest. Expect a follow up email shortly.
In the meantime, see why Black Duck is a Leader in Application Security Testing. ›
of enterprise software engineers will use AI coding assistants by 2028*
compounded developer productivity growth is expected by 2028*
incremental spend on application and data security is expected through 2025+
Use AI tools—from Copilot to Wing IDE—confidently and safely across your SDLC with the help of our leading suite of AST solutions.
*Gartner, “Innovation Guide for AI Coding Assistants,” Arun Batchu, Philip Walsh, Jim Scheibmeir, Hema Nair, Manjunath Bhat, Tigran Egiazarov, 19 December 2023.
+Gartner, “Predicts 2024: AI & Cybersecurity – Turning Disruption into an Opportunity,” Jeremy D'Hoinne, Avivah Litan, Nader Henein, Mark Horvath, Akif Khan, Robertson Pimentel, Bart Willemsen, Dennis Xu, William Dupre, 4 December 2023.