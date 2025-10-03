Talk to an expert

Thank you for your interest. Expect a follow up email shortly.

In the meantime, see why Black Duck is a Leader in Application Security Testing.

Just like open source, AI-generated code can be a velocity and innovation enabler in software development. But to realize the potential, you must manage the security, license, and quality risks through application security testing (AST). Only Black Duck offers a complete suite of leading AST solutions that integrates and scales with your development efforts—whether they’re driven by humans or AI.

75%

of enterprise software engineers will use AI coding assistants by 2028*

36%

compounded developer productivity growth is expected by 2028*

15%

incremental spend on application and data security is expected through 2025+

Build trust in your AI-generated code

Use AI tools—from Copilot to Wing IDE—confidently and safely across your SDLC with the help of our leading suite of AST solutions.

  • Identify license compliance and IP risks—a unique capability offered only by Black Duck® SCA snippet analysis
  • Find and fix security and quality defects with Black Duck® Coverity®
  • Discover runtime vulnerabilities with Black Duck® Continuous Dynamic™
  • Build and deliver secure software at the speed your business demands with Black Duck Polaris™ Platform, our integrated, cloud-based AST platform

Over 4,000 organizations worldwide trust Black Duck

Browse customer case studies

*Gartner, “Innovation Guide for AI Coding Assistants,” Arun Batchu, Philip Walsh, Jim Scheibmeir, Hema Nair, Manjunath Bhat, Tigran Egiazarov, 19 December 2023.

+Gartner, “Predicts 2024: AI & Cybersecurity – Turning Disruption into an Opportunity,” Jeremy D'Hoinne, Avivah Litan, Nader Henein, Mark Horvath, Akif Khan, Robertson Pimentel, Bart Willemsen, Dennis Xu, William Dupre, 4 December 2023.