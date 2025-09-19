The SANS 2023 DevSecOps Survey, commissioned by Black Duck and now in its tenth year, evaluates the maturity of DevSecOps practices against a retrospective view of the previous years’ survey responses.

Respondents to the survey included a geographically diverse group from organizations of all sizes, with a strong bias toward security roles. The subsequent report addresses the key success factors in DevSecOps, current challenges organizations face, industry trends, and critical focus areas for a successful DevSecOps program.

Topics covered include application security testing (AST) shifting further left, the use of AI, and integrating automated and continuous testing in the CI/CD toolchain. The report also looks at AST tools used in DevSecOps programs.